Sisters of the Valley Launch Southern California Blitz Tour
MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisters of the Valley will send two members of the Sisterhood on a five-day Southern California dispensary tour this June to introduce the newly released Matriarchy Cards collectible series and reconnect with budtenders and customers across the region.
Sisters Camilla and Hilda will visit fourteen dispensaries in Los Angeles and Orange Counties between June 13 and June 17, meeting customers, discussing the new card collection, answering questions about the Sisterhood, and offering Sisters of the Valley merchandise. The tour follows the California launch of Sisters of the Valley flower through Catalyst, Traditional, and partner dispensaries. The Matriarch Cards, originally intended to accompany the launch, are now arriving in stores and becoming available to customers throughout the dispensary network.
The Matriarch Cards are a collectible educational series celebrating influential women, female-led societies, goddesses, and community traditions that have often been overlooked in mainstream history. Customers receive one card with each Sisters of the Valley product purchased, with a new thirteen-card deck scheduled for release every four months.
Read the full article about the Matriarchy Cards.
Watch the Sisters explain the Matriarchy Cards here.
The Southern California tour will include visits to the following locations:
Saturday, June 13
• Catalyst Dispensary Pomona from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Catalyst Dispensary El Monte from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Catalyst Dispensary Lynwood from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 14
• Catalyst Mid-Wilshire from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Catalyst Dispensary Bellflower from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Catalyst Dispensary Normandie from 6 to 8 p.m.
Monday, June 15
• Traditional Dispensary Downtown L.A. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Catalyst Dispensary Florence from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Catalyst Dispensary Hawthorne from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16
• Catalyst Stanton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• OC3 Santa Ana from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Planet Catalyst from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
• Catalyst DTLB from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Catalyst Cherry from 2 to 4 p.m.
At each location, customers will be able to learn more about the Matriarchy Cards program, discuss the featured historical women and cultures, and meet the Sisters in person.
Following the tour, the Sisters will travel to Mendota, meeting up with others from the Merced County farm, for the first blessing of the season's crop -- part of the Sisterhood's ongoing moon-cycle cultivation traditions.
Founded in California's Central Valley, Sisters of the Valley is known for its handcrafted wellness products, moon-cycle production methods, and advocacy on behalf of women, sustainable agriculture, and small farms. The organization recently expanded into California dispensaries through partnerships with Catalyst, Traditional, and affiliated retail locations.
About Sisters of the Valley
Sisters of the Valley is a women-led organization based in California's Central Valley. Founded in 2014 and formally established in 2015, the Sisterhood produces plant-based wellness products while promoting sustainable agriculture, service, community, and education. Their CBD products, mushroom coffee and merchandise are distributed internationally; psychotropic products are distributed through California dispensaries.
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
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