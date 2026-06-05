MG Transportation & Hauling LLC Expands Property Cleanout Services to Gilroy Amid Rising Regional Demand

MG Transportation & Hauling LLC

Hollister-based hauling company expands property cleanout services to Gilroy with same-day availability and transparent pricing for local customers

We are seeing more calls from Gilroy customers who need the whole job handled not just a truck that shows up and takes what's convenient” — Marcus Gaeta

HOLLISTER, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MG Transportation & Hauling LLC, a locally owned junk removal and hauling company based in Hollister, California, has announced expanded service capacity to meet rising demand for property cleanout services in Gilroy and surrounding South Santa Clara County communities. The expansion reflects a broader increase in residential turnover activity, post-renovation debris removal, and estate cleanout demand across the region entering the summer season.The Gilroy expansion encompasses the company's full range of property services, including full-service junk removal, residential and commercial property cleanouts, hoarder house cleanouts, dumpster rental, demolition debris removal, junk car removal, and towing . The company's service area now covers Hollister, Gilroy, San Benito County, and South Santa Clara County, with crews available Monday through Saturday from 7am to 7pm and same-day scheduling available in many cases.Property cleanout demand in California's Central Coast communities has increased in step with higher residential turnover, elevated home improvement activity, and estate transitions driven by demographic shifts across San Benito and Santa Clara counties. Landlords, property managers, real estate professionals, and families handling estate situations have increasingly sought local providers capable of managing large-scale, complex cleanouts that require both significant manpower and logistical coordination.MG Transportation & Hauling has built its service model around these high-friction situations. Owner Marcus Gaeta and his crew specialize in jobs that involve volume, coordination, and compressed timelines including complete house cleanouts before sales or lease renewals, estate cleanouts after a family member passes, and commercial property turnovers between tenants.The company's approach to large cleanouts is structured around three operational commitments: upfront pricing with no hidden fees, same-day or next-day scheduling when available, and thorough cleanup of the job site before the crew leaves.One example of that commitment in practice comes from a Hollister-area customer who described a same-day service call in which the MG crew worked into the evening to complete the job on time then swept and cleaned the property before leaving without being asked. Learn more about this real client story here "We are seeing more calls from Gilroy customers who need the whole job handled not just a truck that shows up and takes what's convenient," said Marcus Gaeta, owner of MG Transportation & Hauling LLC. "What we do best is the complicated cleanout. The ones with a lot of stuff, tight timelines, or an emotional situation behind them. That's where having a local crew that actually knows what they're doing makes a real difference."The company's approach to pricing has been a consistent factor in customer decisions across both Hollister and Gilroy. Multiple customers have cited transparent billing, immediate responsiveness to estimate requests, and competitive rates compared to other local haulers as reasons for choosing and returning to MG Transportation & Hauling. The company provides quotes by phone or photo submission, and does not require an on-site visit before providing a price in most standard cleanout scenarios.Across the hauling and junk removal sector, local operators who can demonstrate process transparency, rapid scheduling, and verified proof of service quality have gained meaningful ground against larger regional competitors. Factors such as after-hours availability, weekend responsiveness, and crew-level accountability have emerged as primary differentiators in communities where customers frequently face urgent or emotionally difficult removal situations.MG Transportation & Hauling's Gilroy service expansion is structured to address a gap in the local market for providers capable of managing full-scale estate and property cleanouts rather than smaller single-item pickups. The company accepts mixed loads, can provide dumpster rental as an alternative or complement to full-service removal, and handles associated services including junk car removal and towing from the same point of contact.Customers in Gilroy and surrounding South Santa Clara County can request a free estimate by phone, email, or through the contact form on the company's website. Service appointments can typically be confirmed the same day the estimate is provided.For more information, visit https://mgtransportationhauling.com or contactmgtransportation1221@gmail.com.MG Transportation & Hauling LLC(831) 297-1972mgtransportation1221@gmail.com1550 South St, Suite 102, Hollister, CA 95023About MG Transportation & Hauling LLCMG Transportation & Hauling LLC is a locally owned junk removal and hauling company based in Hollister, CA. The company provides full-service junk removal, property cleanouts, hoarder house cleanouts, dumpster rental, demolition, towing, junk car removal, and 5th wheel RV transport to residential and commercial customers across Hollister, Gilroy, San Benito County, and South Santa Clara County.

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