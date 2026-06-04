Westcon-Comstor achieves Great Place To Work® certification internationally as employees highlight positive culture

Results point to high levels of trust in managers and a continued focus on inclusion and wellbeing

These results cement our standing as an employer of choice in the IT channel.” — David Grant, Westcon-Comstor CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westcon-Comstor , a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced its latest annual Great Place To Work® survey results, with employees praising the company’s trusted, values-led leadership and focus on inclusion as it achieved certification in 25 countries.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Certification is based on confidential feedback from employees about their experience of working at an organisation.This is the second time that Westcon-Comstor has undergone worldwide assessment against Great Place To Workcertification criteria.Globally, 80% of employees said Westcon-Comstor is a great place to work and the company achieved a Trust Index™ of 77%, mirroring last year’s results.More than 90% of employees said they are treated fairly at work regardless of gender, race, ethnic origin or sexual orientation, with 89% being made to feel welcome when they joined and able to take time off when necessary. Meanwhile 85% of respondents feel proud to tell other people that they work for the company.Management is described as approachable and competent at running the business by more than eight out of 10 respondents, and employees have a similarly strong sense of how their role connects to the wider company strategy. There is also widespread agreement that people managers embody Westcon-Comstor’s values of partnership, ambition, integrity and accountability.These results contributed to a leadership effectiveness index of 78%.“Great Place To Worksurvey results are very important because they reflect what our people say about the day-to-day reality of working here,” said Erna de Ruijter-Quist, Chief People Officer at Westcon-Comstor. “This year’s feedback reinforces the strength of our culture, including the welcoming environment colleagues experience and the emphasis we place on fairness, inclusion and wellbeing. It also helps us stay focused on where we need to improve the experience of our colleagues through practical initiatives. That will include continued work on recognition and reward, ensuring our colleagues can enjoy fulfilling careers and our values continue to be embedded in everyday behaviours across the business.”“These results cement our standing as an employer of choice in the IT channel,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor. “Authentic feedback from our people matters hugely, because a positive employee experience supports the way we serve partners and vendors and, ultimately, the way we grow as a business. It’s rewarding to see such high levels of trust in our people managers, with strong recognition that managers embody our company values and show a sincere interest in their team members as individuals. My leadership team and I will keep listening carefully to colleagues and acting on what we hear, so people can do their best work and build meaningful careers at Westcon-Comstor.”Westcon-Comstor has been Certified™ by Great Place To Workin the following 25 countries based on its 2026 survey results: Australia, Austria, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.About Westcon-ComstorWestcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. With a presence spanning more than 50 countries, it drives innovation by connecting technology from the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of resellers, systems integrators and service providers. By combining data-driven intelligence, technical expertise and strong partnerships, Westcon-Comstor empowers channel partners to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. It goes to market through three lines of business: Westcon, Comstor and Rebura.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

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