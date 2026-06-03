Orlando Pirates to Host “Youth Night” on June 6 at Kia Center Featuring Junior Dance Camp Halftime Performance

The Orlando Pirates host the Iowa Barnstormers on June 6 at Kia Center for Youth Night, a family-focused celebration featuring a special halftime performance by participants in the Junior Dance Camp. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM EDT.

The Orlando Pirates will combine professional indoor football with youth performances and family-focused entertainment during Youth Night on June 6

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Pirates will return to Kia Center on Saturday, June 6 at 4:00 PM for a special “Youth Night” matchup against the Iowa Barnstormers, combining the excitement of Indoor Football League action with a celebration of youth, family, and community engagement.

As part of the evening’s festivities, the organization will host a Junior Dance Camp in collaboration with the Orlando Sirens, giving young dancers the opportunity to learn choreography, build confidence, and perform live during the halftime show at the game.

Open to children ages 3 and up, the experience is designed to create memorable moments for young participants while allowing families to enjoy the energy and immersive atmosphere of Orlando Pirates football at Kia Center. Participants in the dance camp will receive lunch, a performance shirt, and tickets to attend the game before taking the field for their halftime performance.

The event reflects the organization’s continued focus on creating family-friendly experiences and strengthening its connection with the Orlando community through entertainment, sports, and youth-centered initiatives.

The Orlando Pirates continue to build momentum during the 2026 Indoor Football League season, bringing fans a fast-paced and high-energy football experience that places spectators right in the action.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM EDT at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The game will also be streamed online via YahooSports.TV

Tickets and additional information about the Orlando Pirates are available at www.orlandopirates.com.



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