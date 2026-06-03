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KET to host free screening of Ken Burns’ ‘The American Revolution’ in Louisville

For Release: 06/03/26 12:59 PM

To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, KET, in partnership with the America250Kentucky Louisville Committee, presents a free screening of Ken Burns’ The American Revolution at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville on Monday, June 8 at 5 pm. 

The event will feature a one-hour screening followed by a panel discussion moderated by KET’s Renee Shaw. Panelists include:

  • • The Honorable Jerry Abramson, former Louisville mayor and lieutenant governor of Kentucky 
  • • The Honorable Michael Adams, Kentucky Secretary of State 
  • • Dr. Gary Gregg, political scientist and director of the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville 
  • • Maggie Harlow, executive director of the Jack Harlow Foundation 
  • • Dr. Thomas Mackey, historian at the University of Louisville (retired) 
  • • Daryle W. Unseld Jr., president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana

Before the screening, guests are invited to explore engaging exhibits from community partners in the main lobby. 

The event is free, but registration is encouraged at KET.org. 

Special thanks to our community partners, including Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Frazier History Museum, Historic Locust Grove, KET Education, The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the Kentucky Historical Society/America250KY Commission, Kentucky Humanities, the National Society Sons of the American Revolution, the University of Louisville and the Waterfront Development Corporation

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.

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KET to host free screening of Ken Burns’ ‘The American Revolution’ in Louisville

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