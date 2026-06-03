A legacy of success: Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates fifth Project SEARCH graduating class

Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana hosted a graduation ceremony for nine Project SEARCH interns on June 3, marking the fifth year the installation has hosted an innovative program that connects high school students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to vital career training.

NAS Oceana remains the only naval installation to host Project SEARCH, a collaborative effort between Virginia Beach City Public Schools, the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, the Virginia Department of Education and Didlake, Inc.

“What really makes Oceana operate is the people. Project SEARCH is at the center of what makes Oceana special, and we could not be prouder,” said Capt. Rob Littman, commanding officer of NAS Oceana. “You may have learned from us, but the truth is, we learned from each and every one of you. You make Oceana a better place.”

Combining classroom instruction with hands-on training, the program engages its interns in a 10-month career development curriculum. Since last September, interns have worked side-by-side with employees at various departments across the installation, including the Commissary, Navy Exchange, Morale Welfare and Recreation, Public Works, the Navy Inn and the Child and Youth Program.

“For the past five years, Virginia Beach City Public Schools has proudly partnered with NAS Oceana to provide students with meaningful, real-world career experiences through Project SEARCH,” said Dr. Don Robertson, superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. “This program is an inspiring example of what happens when schools, businesses and community groups come together with a shared commitment to student success.”

According to Bill Barnette, transition and instructional specialist for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Project SEARCH interns have completed over 100 internships at NAS Oceana since the program's inception in September 2021, and that momentum is driving Project SEARCH toward significant milestones.

“I believe the most significant milestone for this program is that, as of the end of last year, Project SEARCH Oceana reached an 87% success rate with interns obtaining employment and remaining employed,” Barnette said. “That is over twice the state’s employability average for people with disabilities.”

Since the program began, 29 interns have graduated from Project SEARCH at NAS Oceana. Graduates have found long-term employment upon completion of the program, contributing skilled and dependable talent to the local workforce.