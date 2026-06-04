Kayal Pediatrics Brings Comprehensive Care and Parent Support to Local Families

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Basil Bruno, Dr. Julie Aliaga and Dr. Uma Taneja of Kayal Pediatrics for 2026.

I’m very happy we found this wonderful pediatric office after moving to the area.” — Kayal Pediatrics Patient

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kayal Pediatrics, a division of The Kayal Medical Group, continues to serve families throughout Bergen County with comprehensive, patient-centered pediatric care focused on accessibility, education, and long-term wellness.Located in Franklin Lakes, the practice is led by Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Basil Bruno, alongside Dr. Julie Aliaga and Dr. Uma Taneja, a team of board-certified pediatricians recognized as NJ Top Docs for 2026.Dr. Taneja specializes in adolescent medicine and mental health, providing a holistic and compassionate approach to care for teens and adolescents. Drs. Bruno and Aliaga provide expert, evidence-based care for infants, children, and teens, emphasizing individualized treatment and strong partnerships with parents.Kayal Pediatrics offers a full spectrum of pediatric services, including well and sick visits, prenatal support for expecting parents, immunizations, developmental screenings, hearing and vision screenings, chronic illness management, adolescent mental health support, sports and college physicals, and more.To better support busy families, the practice offers same-day appointments with no wait time, helping ensure children receive timely care when they need it most.Kayal Pediatrics also provides families with a no-cost concierge support service, giving patients access to on-call providers for guidance, questions, and ongoing care support beyond traditional office visits. This added accessibility allows families to feel supported between appointments and receive timely answers to everyday concerns.In addition to clinical care, Kayal Pediatrics remains committed to supporting parents and caregivers through education and community outreach. The practice hosts a free parenting class open to the public every two months, led by its pediatricians to provide insight, guidance, and practical support for parents and expecting families.Class topics include newborn and toddler parenting, sleep safety, feeding hygiene, developmental guidance, and water safety, among other important family wellness topics. The upcoming parenting class, taking place on June 13th, will feature a water safety expert from Goldfish Swim School, who will speak about swim safety and drowning prevention for young children.As part of The Kayal Medical Group, Kayal Pediatrics also provides families with access to an extensive network of specialty care, including orthopedics, pain management, spine and sports medicine, rheumatology, imaging, physical therapy, chiropractic care, women’s health, and more. The practice is in network with major insurance plans and prioritizes personalized, parent-partnered care, including open dialogue regarding vaccination decisions. Families continue to praise the practice for its welcoming environment and attentive care. One recent patient review shared:“I’m very happy we found this wonderful pediatric office after moving to the area. The office is clean and welcoming, the front desk staff is incredibly friendly, and the doctors are warm, attentive, and truly detail-oriented. Our first visit felt very personal and reassuring. I feel confident that my three kids are in wonderful hands. Thank you!” – Sophia Sopromadze-ShengeliaFamilies can follow Kayal Pediatrics on Facebook at Kayal Pediatrics and on Instagram at @kayalpeds for updates, parenting resources, community events, and health information.To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Kayal Pediatrics, please visit their website: kayalpeds.com---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.