Plastic Surgeon in San Francisco Bay Area, Dr. Joseph Mele, Wins 2026 Talk Award for Service Excellence

Dr. Joseph Mele, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Walnut Creek, has been honored with a 2026 Talk Award for excellence in service.

Providing excellent care means more than performing a procedure well — it means making sure every patient feels informed, heard, and supported from the first consultation through their recovery. ” — Dr. Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACS

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon in the San Francisco Bay Area , has been recognized with a 2026 Talk Award (1) for outstanding customer and patient satisfaction. The honor was given by The Talk Awards, an independent consumer research organization that evaluates businesses across the United States and Canada based on aggregated patient feedback and service data.The Talk Awards selects recipients through an annual audit that draws from multiple sources, including online user reviews, social networks, business-rating platforms, direct customer input, and industry publications. The organization combines these data points into a composite score intended to give consumers an objective picture of a business's service record without requiring them to research each source individually. Dr. Mele's Walnut Creek plastic surgery practice was recognized for its sustained commitment to patient experience and satisfaction."Providing excellent care means more than performing a procedure well — it means making sure every patient feels informed, heard, and supported from the first consultation through their recovery," says Dr. Mele. "This recognition reflects the hard work of everyone in our practice, and I'm proud of the trust so many of our patients have placed in us."Dr. Mele has operated his private plastic surgery practice in Walnut Creek, California since 1997. He holds dual board certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and the American Board of Surgery (ABS) — both member boards of the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), which represents the established standard for physician certification in the United States.Dr. Mele is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an active member of several prominent professional societies, including The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons(ASPS), and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). His practice offers a variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face, breasts, and body, including options such as breast augmentation , facelift, and tummy tuck surgery. Dr. Mele holds hospital affiliations with John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and Concord, as well as San Ramon Regional Medical Center.The Talk Awards has provided consumer-facing business ratings for 15 years, with a stated mission of helping patients and consumers identify top-rated service providers without the burden of compiling research across multiple platforms."Recognition like this reinforces our focus on what matters most,” Dr. Mele adds. “Helping patients achieve their goals safely, with realistic expectations, and genuine attentiveness to their needs have always been our top priorities."Reference:(1) The Talk Awards: https://thetalkawards.com/award/joseph-a-mele-md-facs-plastic-surgery/ About Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACSDr. Joseph A. Mele holds dual board certification in Plastic Surgery and General Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). Based in Walnut Creek, California, he maintains an active private practice and holds memberships in numerous respected professional plastic surgery organizations. Dr. Mele has shared his findings at national conferences and symposia and has authored contributions to peer-reviewed plastic and reconstructive surgery journals. He has served as a primary investigator in clinical research for Allergan, Mentor, and Sientra, examining the safety profile of silicone breast implants — work that played a role in securing FDA approval for those devices after an extended period of restricted availability. His expertise has also brought him in front of television audiences, with guest appearances as a plastic surgery authority on KNTV's "Living Well" and KRON-4's "Body Beautiful." Dr. Mele is available for an interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Joseph A. Mele and his plastic surgery practice, please visit drmele.com or his page on Facebook.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drmele.com/plastic-surgeon-in-san-francisco-bay-area-dr-joseph-mele-wins-2026-talk-award-for-service-excellence/ ###Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACS130 La Casa Via - Building 2, Suite #206Walnut Creek, CA 94598(925) 943-6353Rosemont Media

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