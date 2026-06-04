New Book Unpacks Inclusive Meritocracy for High-Performing Teams

MERITOCRACY: How to Manage Talent for Higher Profits and Happier People Offers a Practical Framework for Strengthening Performance, Engagement, and Results

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Paolo Gaudiano, PhD, and Cynthia Overton, PhD today announced the upcoming release of MERITOCRACY: How to Manage Talent for Higher Profits and Happier People, a practical guide that helps leaders build stronger organizations by improving how talent is recognized, developed, measured, and rewarded. Written for executives, culture leaders, and business schools, MERITOCRACY offers a roadmap for aligning opportunity, performance, and results.To celebrate the upcoming release, Gaudiano and Overton will host a free virtual launch event on Monday, June 8 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET featuring thought leaders from multiple industries. Designed as a drop-in event, participants may join any portion of the program that fits their schedule. MERITOCRACY: How to Manage Talent for Higher Profits and Happier People will be available for purchase beginning June 9.Gaudiano and Overton introduce the concept of Inclusive Meritocracy, a practical, data-driven framework that combines fair opportunities with rigorous measurement to help organizations make better decisions, strengthen employee engagement, and improve business results. The book offers practical, data-informed tools leaders can adapt to their existing talent strategies.The book addresses a common challenge facing leaders across industries: determining whether workplace systems are truly identifying, developing, and rewarding the factors that drive performance. Despite significant investments in recruiting, developing, and retaining talent, many organizations lack the tools needed to objectively evaluate outcomes and align opportunity, performance, and business goals.As organizations navigate rapid change, remote work, and evolving employee expectations, MERITOCRACY offers a fresh framework for making fair, consistent talent decisions.“Most organizations believe they are meritocratic, but few have a clear way to evaluate whether their systems consistently recognize, develop, and reward talent,” said Gaudiano. “When organizations can measure merit, they can make better decisions that support both employee success and business growth.”The framework is built around three essential questions:• Are workplace policies, resources, processes, and everyday practices giving everyone the opportunity to succeed — regardless of traits that should be irrelevant, such as demographics, social status, or personal connections?• How can merit and inclusion be defined, measured and linked directly to the financial success of the organization?• How can we apply familiar approaches from financial management to talent management, to ensure superior financial returns and increased satisfaction of all employees?“Organizations do not have to choose between people and performance,” said Overton. “When people understand how opportunities are created, how decisions are made, and how success is measured, organizations are better positioned to build trust, strengthen engagement, and achieve sustainable results.”Early praise for the book includes:“No organization can truly be meritocratic unless it is also inclusive. Embracing inclusive meritocracy can transform a compelling aspiration into a genuine competitive advantage.”— Constantinos Mourouzides, CFO, IKEA UK & IE“Most leadership books treat merit as philosophy. Gaudiano and Overton treat it as a measurement problem.”— Stela Lupushor, Co-Author of Humans at Work and Chief Reframer, Reframe.Work Inc.Learn more about MERITOCRACY: https://meritocracybook.com RSVP for the June 8 launch: https://bit.ly/MeritocracyBookLaunch AvailabilityMERITOCRACY: How to Manage Talent for Higher Profits and Happier People will be available beginning June 9, 2026, through major online booksellers.Paperback ISBN: 9781788609432Hardcover ISBN: 9781788609425eBook ISBN: 9781788609449About the Authors: Paolo Gaudiano is an entrepreneur, business strategist, author, and founder of Aleria. He is the author of the award-winning book Measuring Inclusion and has spent his career helping organizations use data and measurement to improve talent outcomes, strengthen workplace performance, and drive business success.Cynthia Overton is a speaker, educator, and founder of Clear Context Health. She is the author of Clear Cane Chronicles: Shaping the Future of Healthcare Through Person-Centered Care and helps leaders use context to strengthen decision-making, stakeholder engagement, and organizational performance across healthcare, business, government, and community settings.Media Contact:

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