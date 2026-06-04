Hari Mari Launches Limited-Edition Grateful Dead Sandal for Summer

Grateful Dead x Hari Mari - Men's 'Reverb' & Women's 'Daydreamer' Collaboration Sandals

Premium Men’s & Women’s Leather Flip Flops Blend Band’s Iconic Imagery and Hari Mari’s Signature Comfort & Craftsmanship

This sandal collection captures the timelessness and creativity that have always defined the Grateful Dead. It’s nostalgic without feeling dated and designed to be worn often and enjoyed for years.”” — Jeremy Stewart, CEO, Hari Mari

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hari Mari , the Dallas-based footwear brand celebrated for its premium craftsmanship and comfort-first design, today announced the launch of a new summer collaboration with the legendary rock band Grateful Dead . The limited-edition Grateful Dead x Hari Mari collection combines the band’s iconic imagery and free-spirited legacy with Hari Mari’s elevated sandal construction, creating a timeless collection designed for music lovers, summer concertgoers, and longtime Dead Heads alike.Inspired by the vibrant artistry and enduring cultural influence of the Grateful Dead, the collection features men’s and women’s flip flops crafted with premium waterproof full-grain leather, embroidered band-inspired detailing, and Hari Mari’s signature comfort attributes. The result is a wearable tribute to the spirit of live music, individuality, and life on the road.“The Grateful Dead have such a distinct visual identity and important cultural legacy so this collaboration felt incredibly special from the start,” said Hari Mari founder Jeremy Stewart. “We wanted to create something that honored the artistry and authenticity of the band while delivering the premium craftsmanship and comfort customers expect of Hari Mari. These are sandals built for live music, travel, and life’s adventures.”The men’s Reverb sandal features pebbled full-grain leather, embroidered Stealie patch detailing, memory foam-lined straps, and Hari Mari’s patented MemoryFoamToe ™ post for immediate comfort with no break-in period. Real rubber outsoles and cupped heels provide added traction and support, while waterproof leather construction ensures versatility for wherever the day—or the music—takes you.The women’s Daydreamer sandal pairs buttery-soft pebbled leather with embroidered Dancing Bears patch details, combining playful Grateful Dead iconography with elevated materials and all-day comfort. Memory foam-lined straps, arch support, and Hari Mari’s signature MemoryFoamToe™ construction create a sandal designed for effortless wear from festival weekends to beach days and beyond.“This collection captures the timelessness and creativity that have always defined the Grateful Dead,” Stewart added. “It’s nostalgic without feeling dated, premium without feeling pretentious, and designed to be worn often and enjoyed for years.”The Grateful Dead x Hari Mari collection is available now at HariMari.com, while supplies last.ABOUT HARI MARI (@HariMari)Founded in 2012 and based in Dallas, Texas, Hari Mari makes premium flip flops, sandals, and slippers, combining the highest-quality leathers and textiles and hand-made construction to create best-in-class footwear.Hari Mari prides itself on infusing tasteful pops of color and tons of comfort in its products, highlighted by the brand’s patented MemoryFoamToe™—present in each pair of its flip flops, the MemoryFoamToe™ provides immediate ‘first step softness’ and provides feet and toes with constant cushion.Hari Mari’s men’s and women’s footwear, apparel, hats, and gear are available on HariMari.com, as well as nearly 1,000 specialty retail stores, including Nordstrom, Dick’s, and REI.ABOUT GRATEFUL DEADThe Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American. treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day–one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs.By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts.The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees, as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMYAwards. The Grateful Dead celebrated their 66th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart—a feat no other artist has achieved—claiming the Guinness World Records title for the most Top 40 albums charted on the US Billboard 200.

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