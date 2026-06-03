Brazilian industry brings 19 companies to Exponor 2026 to strengthen its role in Latin American mining

An exhibition space from Brazil at Exponor appears in a large trade fair pavilion, with booths in green, yellow, and blue and large suspended signs reading “Brasil.” Around 12 people are walking around and talking in the area, some wearing badges and casu

Delegation supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions arrives in Chile with solutions for operations, automation, energy efficiency and maintenance

CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazil arrives at Exponor 2026 in Chile to strengthen its position as a supplier of machinery, equipment and technological solutions for Latin America’s mining industry. In total, 19 Brazilian companies will participate in the trade show, which will be held from June 8 to 11 in Antofagasta, one of the world’s leading mining hubs.Brazil’s participation is supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions, an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment developed by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). At the trade show, the program connects Brazilian manufacturers with international buyers, mining operators, distributors and systems integrators.Exponor’s international reach reinforces that strategy. This year, the event will bring together more than 1,300 exhibitors from 36 countries. According to Brazil’s Ambassador to Chile, Paulo Roberto Soares Pacheco, the Brazilian presence in Antofagasta helps deepen the bilateral economic ties by connecting Brazil’s industrial capabilities with Chilean market demand.“Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry for mining is a concrete driver of productive integration between Brazil and Chile, combining industrial scale, technological capability and solutions tailored to productivity-intensive sectors,” he said.Pacheco noted that Brazil’s participation in Exponor 2026 builds on the positioning established in the previous edition, when Brazil was the guest country of honor. According to the ambassador, the country‘s recurring presence at the event increases the visibility of Brazilian companies among buyers, operators and decision-makers from different markets.He also emphasized that the trade show creates opportunities to transform bilateral relationship into business, partnerships and long-term projects, particularly at a time when Chile is expanding demand for equipment related to lithium, copper and other strategic minerals essential to the energy transition.Pacheco identified three main fronts for Brazil’s expansion in the Chilean market: machinery and components for large-scale operations; automation and industrial digitalization technologies; and productive partnerships supported by the complementarity between the two countries.Competitiveness and the regional marketFor Rodrigo Cesar Franceschini, President of ABIMAQ’s Sector Chamber for Cement and Mining Machinery and Equipment (CSCM), Exponor comes at a favorable moment for Brazil’s expansion across Latin America. According to him, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Argentina concentrate significant projects involving copper, lithium, gold and silver, as well as operations characterized by high altitudes, abrasive dust, large-scale production and continuous operation.“We compete on equal technological footing with European and North American manufacturers because our equipment is designed from the outset to operate under the most demanding and restrictive conditions,” he said.Franceschini explained that Brazil’s competitive advantage lies in the combination of industrial manufacturing, process engineering and the development of tailor-made solutions for the mining and cement industries. Technologies strengthening the value proposition include advanced computational simulation, digital twins, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, predictive sensors and real-time asset monitoring — all aimed at reducing downtime, increasing equipment availability and improving cost management at industrial plants.The environmental agenda is also increasingly influencing purchasing decisions in the sector. According to Franceschini, new mining and cement projects are already incorporating, from the plant design stage, targets for lower water consumption, energy efficiency, carbon-footprint reduction and tailings reuse.“ Brazilian machinery manufactures are key enablers of this transition, delivering technologies that reduce operating costs while helping companies meet some of the world’s most demanding environmental targets,” he said.In this increasingly demanding technical environment, the Brazilian delegation will include Açoforja, Antares Acoplamentos, AZ Armaturen, BGL, Brastorno, BRG Mancais, Conexled, Eikon Energia (Kraper), Flexaseal do Brasil, G-Vetec Guindastes, Hyva do Brasil, Máquinas Furlan, Miba Brasil, Prensso Máquinas, Schulz Compressores, SEMCO, TKA Cranes, VULKAN and Zanini Renk.The delegation brings together companies specializing in capital goods, industrial components, mining and cement equipment, power transmission, load handling, energy solutions, mineral processing, automation, telemetry, sealing technologies, maintenance and services for critical assets.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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