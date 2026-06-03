Beltone Hearing Centers to Celebrate Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Lakeville on Thursday, June 4

This new location reflects our commitment to personal service and helping people improve their quality of life through better hearing.” — Sarah Harkness

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeville, MN — June 3, 2026— Beltone Hearing Centers will celebrate the grand opening of its new Lakeville location with a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, June 4, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A ribbon cutting with the Lakeville Chamber will take place at 1:00 p.m. at 17563 Glasgow Ave., Lakeville, MN 55044.

Community members, business leaders, and media are invited to attend the celebration, tour the new location, and learn more about the hearing care services available at Beltone’s Lakeville office. The event will provide an opportunity for guests to meet the Beltone team, connect with Chamber representatives, and help welcome the business to the community.

“Opening our Lakeville location is an exciting milestone for our team and for the patients we serve,” said co-owner Paul Harkness. “We’re proud to bring trusted hearing care closer to the community and look forward to celebrating this special day with our neighbors.”

“This new location reflects our commitment to personal service and helping people improve their quality of life through better hearing,” said co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Sarah Harkness. “We’re grateful for the warm welcome from the Lakeville community and the Chamber.”

For more information, contact (952) 898-1966.

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