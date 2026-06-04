B-Side Builders Launches in Colorado with a Focus on Intentional Custom Homebuilding

B-Side Builders has launched in Broomfield, CO, bringing a disciplined, collaborative, and craftsmanship driven approach to custom residential construction.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broomfield, Colorado – B-Side Builders has officially launched in Colorado, bringing a disciplined, collaborative, and craftsmanship driven approach to custom residential construction throughout Boulder County and surrounding communities.

Created by the team behind Flatirons Construction, B-Side Builders was formed to be laser-focused on custom homes and architecturally diverse residential projects. While Flatirons Construction continues to serve a broad range of residential and commercial clients, B-Side Builders offers a measured approach centered around thoughtful planning, tactful communication, collaboration with design partners, and homes built to last for generations.

At the core of the company is a simple philosophy: B-better . . . create homes.

Not just build houses, but craft spaces that support the rhythms of everyday life. Spaces where families gather, traditions form, and people feel deeply connected to where they live. B-Side Builders believes the construction process should feel grounded, transparent, and cooperative from the earliest conversations through the final walkthrough.

“In today’s market, many construction projects can feel rushed and transactional,” said Matt Parker, Co-Founder of B-Side Builders. “We wanted to create a company that values intentionality, communication, and alignment from the very beginning. B-Side allows us to focus fully on custom residential construction and executing the level of detail these homes deserve.”

B-Side Builders specializes in custom homes, remodels, additions, and high touch residential projects, partnering closely with homeowners, architects, and designers throughout every phase of the process. The company places a strong emphasis on preconstruction planning, honest communication, problem solving, and craftsmanship that continues to hold value long after a project is complete.

Rather than defining success by volume, B-Side Builders defines itself by approach. Clear planning. Strong relationships. Accountability in the field. Respect for the people who will ultimately live in the space.

The company draws inspiration from the meaning behind a “B-side” in music. While A-sides were the polished radio hits, B-sides were often the deeper cuts. More personal. More layered. More meaningful to the people who discovered them. That philosophy carries into the company’s work and the homes they build.

As Colorado’s residential landscape continues to evolve, B-Side Builders aims to serve as a steady and trusted partner for homeowners seeking a more thoughtful building experience.

B-Side Builders is currently accepting custom residential projects throughout Boulder County and nearby Colorado communities.

For more information, visit https://www.bsidebuilders.com/

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