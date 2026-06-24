LAGO Expands Management Team with New Head of Investor Relations

We're pleased to welcome Ian MacGregor as our first Head of Investor Relations. His deep experience with the global institutional investment community will support our growth and expansion strategy.” — Heather La Freniere, Managing Partner and COO of LAGO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAGO, a premier lower middle market focused alternative investment platform, announces that Ian MacGregor has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations. Following the company's recent strategic expansion, Ian will oversee global investor relations activity from LAGO's Chicago headquarters, focusing on developing institutional investment relationships."This is an exciting time for LAGO, and we're so pleased to have Ian join our team as the first Head of Investor Relations, bringing his extensive experience with the global institutional investment community," said Heather La Freniere, Managing Partner and COO of LAGO.Most recently, Ian served as Director of Investor Relations at ARCHIMED, the €9B AUM global healthcare focused buyout firm where he led capital raising, operations and investor success initiatives in the Americas. Prior to that, he was on the Investor Relations team at Vista Equity Partners, the $100B+ AUM software focused buyout firm. Earlier in his career, Ian was part of the investment banking team at Greenhill & Co where he focused on secondary advisory for institutional investors and asset managers, and at Cambridge Associates where he advised leading institutional investors on asset allocation and manager selection as a member of the U.S. Private Equity Research team. He holds an M.B.A. from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, and a B.A. from Trinity College.About LAGOLAGO, through its affiliated entities, is a premier lower middle market focused alternative investment platform based in Chicago. The firm’s core strategy focuses on lending to companies in markets where the demand for institutional credit solutions exceeds supply and the deployment of capital is not commoditized. Since its founding, the firm has successfully served as financing partner to over 130 companies across sectors. With the ability to address various needs, including working capital, strategic growth initiatives, liquidity solutions, recaps and refinancings, LAGO serves as a valuable financial resource for underserved companies in the lower middle market. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.lagogcm.com and follow on LinkedIn

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