In Lebanon, Governor Shapiro Cuts Ribbon on SCHOTT Pharma USA Expansion, Celebrates Growth of Pennsylvania’s Life Sciences Industry

SCHOTT Pharma generated an estimated $1.1 billion in global revenue in 2025 while supporting more than 350 jobs across two facilities in Pennsylvania.

The company’s $60 million expansion will triple SCHOTT’s manufacturing capacity in the United States and help fuel additional growth across the Commonwealth’s $50 billion life sciences industry.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured more than $41 billion in private sector investment, creating over 23,200 new jobs across Pennsylvania.

Lebanon, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger cut the ribbon on SCHOTT Pharma USA’s newly improved and expanded manufacturing facility in Lebanon County. This expansion project helps retain more than 200 jobs, triples SCHOTT’s manufacturing capacity in the United States, and continues growing Pennsylvania’s robust life sciences industry.

Since 2003, SCHOTT’s Lebanon facility has specialized in drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs, producing high‑quality core and specialty vials made from FIOLAX borosilicate glass, built to carry and protect life-saving cancer treatments while in transit.

“From day one, I’ve worked to grow Pennsylvania’s economy and make our Commonwealth the best place to create new jobs and real opportunity,” said Governor Shapiro. “Nearly two months ago, I sat down with the President of SCHOTT North America at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh to talk about why Pennsylvania is the best state in the nation for economic development – and today we are celebrating a significant investment in our Commonwealth. Pennsylvania is on the rise and thanks to this new, expanded manufacturing facility, our $50 billion life sciences industry is poised for even more growth.”

Valued at nearly $50 billion, Pennsylvania’s life sciences sector is a national powerhouse, employing more than 100,000 people across nearly 3,100 companies and world-renowned research institutions throughout the Commonwealth. Over the past five years, Pennsylvania researchers and companies have secured over 10,700 new life sciences patents — the fourth-highest total in the country.

“SCHOTT Pharma’s expansion will boost our innovation economy and further strengthen the pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem here in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we have an established track record of making the Commonwealth more competitive and a better place to do business. Pennsylvania is on the rise because businesses like SCHOTT are thriving here.”

SCHOTT Pharma USA, the North American branch of Germany’s SCHOTT Pharma, is focused on specialty glass, glass-ceramics, and other advanced materials. In 2025, SCHOTT Pharma generated an estimated $1.1 billion in global revenue — with two manufacturing facilities in Lebanon and Duryea, supporting more than 350 jobs in Pennsylvania.

Today’s announcement is yet another example of how Pennsylvania’s biotech ecosystem has grown under the Shapiro Administration. In the last year, life sciences companies like Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, and B. Braun announced expansions in Pennsylvania, bringing new jobs and R&D investments into the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Getting National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 23,200 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 proposed budget builds on that momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. This budget increases funding for innovation in the areas of opportunity laid out in Pennsylvania’s economic development strategy – including life sciences, robotics and technology, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The PA First Program, which connects businesses with trained workers and supports job retention and capital investments, will receive an additional $10 million for a total of $38 million in this budget.

The Governor’s budget would deploy nearly $100 million into the state’s innovation economy, creating and funding

Innovate in PA 2.0 to provide capital for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Watch the Governor’s full budget address to a joint session of the House and Senate and read the Governor’s full remarks as prepared for delivery.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief here.

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