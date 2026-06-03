Concierge Auctions Earns 10 Telly Awards, Honoring Excellence in Videography and Real Estate Marketing

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, has once again been recognized by the Telly Awards for its creative brilliance in videography and real estate marketing, earning 10 awards this year across multiple categories.

Honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, with 14,000 entries from 55 countries, the largest season in Telly Awards history, this season's winners embodied what it means to "Capture the Original," delivering video work that redefined what's possible across every screen. Other winners include additional leading industry names such as Paramount, Variety, Disney, NASA, and Newsweek.

The awards recognize Concierge Auctions' continued commitment to elevating luxury real estate marketing through cinematic property films, innovative campaigns, and compelling visual storytelling. Among the year's standout achievements was 3 The Point in Coronado, California, one of the firm's record-breaking sales of 2025, which earned three Telly Awards. The transaction achieved the highest price ever recorded in Coronado Cays and the second-highest sale in Coronado history.

From waterfront estates and architectural landmarks to destination properties around the globe, Concierge Auctions' award-winning work demonstrates how strategic storytelling can connect extraordinary properties with qualified buyers worldwide.

“In a rapidly evolving media landscape, visual storytelling is no longer confined to a single screen or format. Our work is about meeting audiences where they are, pushing creative boundaries, and ensuring every property is brought to life through compelling, original storytelling that resonates across every platform,” said Lily Smith, Director of Visual Media of Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions’ 2026 Telly Awards include:

2026 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Telly Awards: 3 The Point, Coronado, San Diego Bay, California

Categories: Videography & Cinematography, Editing, and Social Video - Art Direction

Listing Partners: Ericca Woodruff, Steven Games, and Brittany Hahn Games of Coldwell Banker

2026 Gold Telly Award: 2500 West White Pine Lane, Park City, Utah

Category: General-Real Estate

Listing Partners: Paul Benson and Marcus Wood of Engel & Völkers

2026 Silver Telly Award: Casa En Maui, 3200 South Kihei Road, Keawakapu Beach, South Maui, Hawaii

Category: Videography & Cinematography

Listing Partners: Matt Beall and Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life

2026 Silver Telly Award: 387 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach, Florida

Category: General-Real Estate

Listing Partners: Lydia Eskenazi and Jonathan Bigelman of ONE Sotheby's International Realty

2026 Silver Telly Award: Villa 14, One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Category: General-Real Estate

Listing Partners: Katia Robles and Marc Sinanian of La Punta Realty

2026 Bronze Telly Award: 11870 Ellice Street, Malibu, California

Category: Editing

Listing Partners: Chris Cortazzo of Compass, and Estel Hilton, Branden Williams, Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates

2026 Bronze Telly Award: Saddleridge, 7620 and 7540 North Red Ledge Drive, Paradise Valley, Phoenix Area, Arizona

Category: General-Real Estate

Listing Partners: Christina Siddiqi and Mary Jo Santistevan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

2026 Bronze Telly Award: 11900 River Road, Potomac, Maryland

Category: General-Real Estate

Listing Partners: Cara Pearlman and Han Peruzzi of Compass

Concierge Auctions continues to lead the industry with its one-of-a-kind cinematic approach to luxury property promotion. Upcoming auctions span premier destinations across North America, Europe, and more.

“At the heart of our work are the partnerships we’ve built with our clients and agent partners, and the talented teams who bring every project to life. These awards recognize what can be achieved when trust, creativity, and collaboration come together,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.

To learn more or to inquire about selling or buying through Concierge Auctions, visit conciergeauctions.com or call 212.202.2940.

The full list of the 47th Annual Telly Awards winners may be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners/.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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