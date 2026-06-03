2026 BOCA RATON BOWL TO BE PLAYED DECEMBER 18

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13th Annual Boca Raton Bowl Kicks Off Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET at Florida Atlantic University’s Flagler Credit Union Stadium

The Boca Raton Bowl continues to deliver an outstanding student-athlete and fan experience while shining a national spotlight on our incredible destination.” — Doug Mosley, executive director of the Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is officially underway for one of South Florida’s premier sporting events. The 13th Annual Boca Raton Bowl returns to Flagler Credit Union Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University with great football action and fan fest fun on Friday, December 18 with kickoff set for 11 a.m. ET.The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3, showcasing the Palm Beaches to local, regional and nationwide audiences. Known for its exciting matchups, festive atmosphere and unique coastal setting, the Boca Raton Bowl has become a staple of the college football postseason.“The Boca Raton Bowl continues to deliver an outstanding student-athlete and fan experience while shining a national spotlight on our incredible destination,” said Doug Mosley, executive director of the Boca Raton Bowl. “We are excited to welcome teams, fans and visitors back to South Florida this December for another memorable celebration of college football.”New for 2026, the Boca Raton Bowl is launching its “Take Your Office to the Game” package, an exciting way for South Florida businesses to turn a Friday into a community celebration and holiday party in paradise! The package includes 10 Sideline Reserve tickets, five VIP garage parking passes and a private 20’ x 20’ Fan Fest tent space, complete with table and chairs for pregame tailgating, networking and fun. Starting at $1,600, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring colleagues together, reward staff and celebrate the season outside the office. Additional packages are available for larger offices. With an 11 a.m. kickoff on a Friday, the game provides an ideal opportunity for businesses to step out of the office and into a one-of-a-kind shared experience.Known for its high-scoring offenses and explosive matchups, the Boca Raton Bowl has delivered memorable moments, including multiple one-possession finishes in recent years. The 2025 Boca Raton Bowl delivered a dramatic finish as Louisville defeated Toledo, 27–22, behind MVP quarterback Miller Moss and a late defensive stand. The game, played in front of nearly 20,000 fans, featured a thrilling fourth quarter that saw Toledo rally before Louisville held on for the victory.Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Boca Raton Bowl features tie-ins with the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference, as well as select independents, ensuring compelling and competitive matchups each year. Since its inception, the game has served as a launching pad for future professional athletes and coaches, with more than 60 alumni athletes selected in the NFL Draft and dozens more signing as undrafted free agents.Teams for the 2026 game will be announced on December 6 following conference championship weekend.“We look forward to welcoming fans from across the country to experience the excitement, hospitality and energy that make Palm Beach County such a special destination,” added Mosley. “The Boca Raton Bowl captures the spirit of college football – competitive excellence, community pride and unforgettable moments.”For more information, visit BocaRatonBowl.com and follow @BocaBowl on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.About the Boca Raton BowlNow in its 13th year, the Boca Raton Bowl has established itself as one of college football’s premier postseason events, combining top-tier competition with a vibrant South Florida experience. Played at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University, the bowl annually attracts teams from leading conferences and delivers compelling matchups in a dynamic, fan-friendly environment. Since 2014, the Boca Raton Bowl has generated more than 30 million cumulative television viewers, welcomed tens of thousands of fans to Palm Beach County and created significant economic impact for the region. With over 60 alumni selected in the NFL Draft and numerous others advancing to professional football, the Boca Raton Bowl continues to play a key role in showcasing the next generation of football talent on a national stage. The game is televised nationally on ESPN, broadcast on ESPN Radio and supported locally by ESPN 106.3. For sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit BocaRatonBowl.com and follow Boca Raton Bowl on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.About ESPN EventsESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of premier collegiate sporting events nationwide. During the 2025–26 academic year, the schedule includes 35 events, highlighted by three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, marquee regular-season college softball and gymnastics competitions and the Band of the Year National Championship.Collectively, ESPN Events’ portfolio delivers more than 400 hours of live programming annually, reaching approximately 60 million viewers and attracting over 650,000 fans. The events feature participation from more than 20 Division I conferences and over 4,000 student-athletes, while fostering meaningful partnerships with host communities across the country. Follow ESPN Events on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.

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