Rockford’s 1834 Alliance Announces 2026 Transformers and Ignitors Honor Recipients

1834 Brand Identity 1834 Alliance 2026 Transformers Honor Award 1834 Alliance Awards Event

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers & Doers, a civic initiative created by Transform Rockford, announced the recipients of its inaugural honors during the June 4, 2026 Honors & Celebration at the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center.The 2026 Transformers Honor was presented to Downtown Rockford’s Transformation in recognition of more than four decades of vision, investment, leadership and perseverance that helped restore the center city as the civic, cultural and economic heart of the community.SupplyCore CEO and City Market co-founder Peter Provenzano accepted the Transformers Honor on behalf of the countless individuals, organizations and partnerships involved in that transformation."No one person transformed downtown Rockford," said Provenzano. "This honor belongs to generations of people who chose to believe in the heart of our city and continued showing up, investing and working together. Their work inspired me and continues to inspire me to this day."The 2026 Ignitors Honor was presented to Rockford Promise in recognition of its extraordinary efforts to expand educational opportunity, inspire hope and strengthen the future of the Rockford Region through place-based scholarship investment.Rockford Promise executive director Kaylene Groh accepted the award on behalf of the volunteers, educators, funders and community partners who have helped make the Promise a reality for Rockford's children – while strengthening the region's ability to attract, retain and develop talent."We are deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Groh. "Rockford Promise began with a simple but powerful belief that every child deserves access to higher education regardless of financial circumstances. We gratefully stand on the shoulders of wonderful pioneers like Dr. John McHugh, Elaine Breck and Jan Jones, whose vision and determination helped make this work possible. Their early leadership ignited a movement that continues to change lives today."More than 200 community leaders, residents, business executives, educators, artists and civic partners attended the inaugural Honors & Celebration."Communities often remember outcomes but forget how those outcomes came to be," said 1834 Alliance committee member LoRayne Logan. "These honors celebrate more than achievement. They recognize the vision, partnerships and long-term commitment behind transformational change here in Rockford. By sharing and amplifying these stories, we hope to preserve their lessons and inspire future generations of civic leaders and changemakers."The evening featured original documentary films, heartfelt reflections by community leaders, and a live story by New American Theater founder J.R. Sullivan about his formative years in downtown Rockford.LoRayne Logan, Michael Schablaske, Peter Provenzano and Kaylene Groh are available for interviews.Media Contact: Wally Haas, whaas@transformrockford.orgAbout the 1834 AllianceCreated by Transform Rockford, the 1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers & Doers celebrates and amplifies stories of collaborative transformation while encouraging future generations of civic leadership, innovation and partnership.

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