LAGO Provides Growth Capital to Guidehealth, an AI Healthcare Company

Guidehealth combines AI technology, operational excellence and human-centric engagement to improve healthcare and lower costs for consumers, and we're pleased to provide funding for their expansion” — Heather La Freniere, Managing Partner and COO of LAGO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAGO Global Capital Management (LAGO), a premier lower-middle-market focused alternative investment platform, announced that it has provided growth capital to Guidehealth , an AI-enabled healthcare services company helping organizations to improve quality, affordability, and patient outcomes through its value-based care and benefits administration solutions."Guidehealth has developed a unique blend of AI technology, operational excellence and human-centric engagement to improve healthcare organizations and lower costs for consumers, and we're pleased to provide funding at this exciting stage for the company's expansion," said Heather La Freniere, Managing Partner and COO of LAGO.Founded in 2023, Guidehealth has delivered measurable improvements in Medicare Advantage Stars performance, patient outcomes, preventive care utilization, patient engagement and healthcare affordability through its platform. Guidehealth combines advanced technology, clinical intelligence, and human-centered care teams to support nearly one million lives across the United States. Through its proprietary Brain-Voice-Touch platform and RoseConnect™, its agentic conversational platform, Guidehealth enables organizations to improve quality performance, strengthen patient engagement, enhance benefits administration, and drive measurable clinical and financial outcomes."We are grateful for LAGO's confidence in our vision, especially as demand continues to grow for technology solutions that improve healthcare quality, affordability and patient experiences," said Dr. Sanjay Doddamani, Founder and CEO of Guidehealth."LAGO's flexible financing approach aligns well with our long-term growth strategy as an innovator in the healthcare services sector," said Roger Ou, Chief Financial Officer of Guidehealth. "This financing enables us to further invest in innovation, support our customers, and scale our operations as the company continues to evolve."Guidehealth partners with leading health systems, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations across the country. The company helps organizations improve quality performance, strengthen care management, enhance member and patient engagement, streamline administrative operations, and advance value-based care strategies through its integrated technology and services platform.About LAGOLAGO, through its affiliated entities, is a premier lower-middle-market focused alternative investment platform based in Chicago. The firm’s core strategy focuses on lending to companies in markets where the demand for institutional credit solutions exceeds supply and the deployment of capital is not commoditized. Since its founding, the firm has successfully served as financing partner to over 130 companies across sectors. With the ability to address various needs, including working capital, strategic growth initiatives, liquidity solutions, recaps and refinancings, LAGO serves as a valuable financial resource for underserved companies in the lower middle market. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.lagogcm.com About GuidehealthGuidehealth is an AI-enabled healthcare services company helping health systems, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations succeed in value-based care and benefits administration. Guided by its mission to make great healthcare affordable for all, Guidehealth combines AI and empathy to improve quality, engagement, navigation, care management, and administrative operations at scale. The company's Brain-Voice-Touch platform integrates clinical intelligence, conversational AI, and human-centered workflows to deliver measurable improvements in patient outcomes, healthcare quality, operational performance, and total cost of care. Guidehealth supports nearly one million lives nationwide and partners with leading healthcare organizations to create smarter, simpler, and more human healthcare experiences. For more information, visit www.guidehealth.com

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