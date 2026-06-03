Chairman Smith Applauds Trump Administration’s Strong Action Against Forced Labor Globally

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) issued the following statement after U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) issued affirmative determinations in its investigations of 60 economies under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974 related to the failure to stop imports of goods produced with forced labor:

“President Trump is standing up for American workers, fulfilling his commitment to use tariffs to address unfair trade practices, and continuing America’s longstanding leadership in the fight to prohibit trade in goods made with forced labor. For nearly a century, the United States has led the world in recognizing that forced labor is an absolute affront to human dignity by banning importation of goods produced in whole or in part through forced labor.

“USTR’s report makes clear that too many of our trading partners fall short of even basic cooperation with the United States on this issue, as very few trading partners even have laws on the books to prohibit trade in goods made with forced labor. We will never tolerate an unfair playing field that exploits forced labor in China and around the world while undermining the ability of American workers to earn a fair wage and remain globally competitive. I commend President Trump and Ambassador Greer for continuing to take action to protect American workers, hold our trading partners accountable, and uphold our values.”