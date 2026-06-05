Hashtag Influencer Celebrates Successful #Influencer Swim Week After Party and Activates First KYI-Verified Influencers

Photos by @geoarangofotografo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hashtag Influencer , a creator economy technology company focused on influencer verification, creator commerce, digital identity, and trust infrastructure, today announced the successful completion of its #Influencer Swim Week After Party, held May 29 during Miami Swim Week 2026.The event brought together creators, models, fashion professionals, media representatives, brand executives, entrepreneurs, and digital marketing leaders to celebrate the launch of the company's new creator-led swimwear collection while introducing a new milestone in influencer verification.As part of the activation, 14 creators became the first officially KYI (Know Your Influencer) Verified Influencers, establishing one of the first cohorts of verified creators within the Hashtag Influencer ecosystem.The KYI verification process combines principles from KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYB (Know Your Business), standards widely used in banking, fintech, and compliance industries to verify the identity of individuals and organizations. Hashtag Influencer has adapted these trusted verification concepts specifically for the creator economy, creating a unique framework that verifies both the creator's identity and ownership of their social media presence. This approach helps brands confidently identify authentic creators while helping influencers establish trusted digital credentials.The event represents a significant step toward building greater transparency, accountability, trust, and measurable identity standards across the rapidly growing global creator economy.The newly launched swimwear collection for men and women is now available through TheInfluencerMall.com, showcasing creator-led products and collaborations powered by Hashtag Influencer's technology infrastructure.Building Trust in the Creator EconomyAs influencer marketing continues to evolve into a multi-billion-dollar global industry, brands increasingly seek verified creator relationships, authenticated audiences, improved transparency, and measurable creator performance.Hashtag Influencer's KYI Verification initiative was developed to help address these growing market demands by providing a framework for creator verification, digital identity management, creator credibility, and trusted brand collaboration opportunities.What makes the KYI system unique is its first-of-its-kind verification technology, developed over the past year, which validates that creators are real individuals and confirms ownership and authenticity of their social media accounts. This infrastructure layer helps eliminate manual verification processes for brands, reducing risk while increasing confidence in creator partnerships.The technology incorporates blockchain-based identity principles and integrates with concepts inspired by Vitalik Buterin's Soulbound Token framework, creating a powerful foundation for persistent digital reputation, verified creator credentials, and trusted online identity."Our vision is to build trust infrastructure for the creator economy," said Camila Pinzon, Chief Marketing Officer of Hashtag Influencer."The successful launch of our swimwear campaign and activation of the first KYI-verified creators demonstrates how influencer verification, digital identity, and creator-led commerce can help strengthen relationships between creators, brands, and audiences while creating greater transparency across the ecosystem."Creator Commerce Meets FashionThe #Influencer Swim Week activation served as both a networking platform and commercial launch event for the company's expanding creator commerce initiatives.The new swimwear collection combines fashion, creator branding, social commerce, and influencer-led marketing strategies, allowing creators to participate in product promotion, audience engagement, and community-driven commerce experiences.The launch supports Hashtag Influencer's broader mission of enabling creators to build sustainable digital businesses while helping brands identify trusted creators through verification and identity-based systems.Expanding the Future of Verified InfluenceAs the creator economy continues to expand globally, Hashtag Influencer expects KYI Verification to become an increasingly important component of creator discovery, influencer onboarding, brand partnerships, campaign compliance, and digital trust.Future platform initiatives are expected to focus on creator identity, influencer verification, audience transparency, creator commerce, social commerce, AI-powered creator tools, blockchain-enabled credentials, and trust-based marketing technologies.About Hashtag InfluencerHashtag Influencer (#Influencer) is a creator economy, SocialFi, and marketing technology platform focused on influencer verification, creator commerce, digital identity, audience engagement, and trust infrastructure.Operating across Finland, Singapore, India, and the United States, the company develops technology designed to help creators, brands, fans, and organizations participate in a more transparent and measurable digital economy.Through its platform ecosystem, creators can manage, market, monetize, and measure their digital presence while enabling brands to engage with verified creators through identity-driven commerce and marketing experiences. The company's proprietary KYI verification infrastructure validates creator authenticity and social account ownership, helping establish a new standard for trust in the creator economy.For more information, visit: www.hashtaginfluencer.com About The Influencer MallThe Influencer Mall is a creator-powered social commerce platform operated by Hashtag Influencer.The platform features apparel, accessories, merchandise, creator collections, lifestyle products, and branded collaborations developed by creators, designers, influencers, and members of the Hashtag Influencer community.The platform is designed to support creator entrepreneurship, creator monetization, and community-driven commerce while providing brands with new opportunities to engage directly with creator audiences.For more information, visit: www.theinfluencermall.com Media Asset CreditsPhotography by @geoarangofotografo (Bogotá, Colombia) for Hashtag Influencer's #Influencer Swim Week After Party, Miami 2026.

Influencer Swim Week Just Made Creator History

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