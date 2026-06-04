Former American Gladiator Lori "Ice" Fetrick Launches OnlyFans Reinvention Has No Age Limit

62. Unapologetic. Unfiltered. Still proving that confidence, strength, and reinvention have no expiration date.

At 62, the fitness icon, entrepreneur, podcast host, and former American Gladiator is challenging stereotypes about aging and visibility.

Fame doesn't come with a lifetime paycheck, and women certainly don't come with an expiration date” — Lori Fetrick

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori "Ice" Fetrick, one of the most recognizable stars from the hit television phenomenon American Gladiators, is proving that reinvention never goes out of style. More than three decades after becoming a household name as "Ice," Fetrick is launching her official OnlyFans page, creating a new platform to connect directly with fans while continuing her mission of promoting fitness, confidence, and personal empowerment.For Fetrick, the decision is about much more than joining a growing digital platform—it is about challenging the notion that women become invisible as they age."Fame doesn't come with a lifetime paycheck, and women certainly don't come with an expiration date," said Fetrick. "For decades, Hollywood profited from women while they were young. Then many of those same women become invisible overnight. I'm not interested in becoming invisible. I want to continue growing, connecting, creating, and showing women that their best years don't have to be behind them."Through her OnlyFans platform, Fetrick will share exclusive fitness content, lifestyle tips, behind-the-scenes access to her life and career, motivational content, personal stories, and direct engagement with fans who have followed her journey from the American Gladiators arena to today.Fetrick joins a growing list of well-known actresses, entertainers, and public figures—including Jamie Pressly, Shannon Elizabeth, and Drea de Matteo—who have embraced subscription-based platforms to connect directly with their audiences and take ownership of their content and personal brands.The launch comes amid renewed interest in American Gladiators following the success of Netflix's acclaimed documentary series Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, which introduced a new generation of fans to the groundbreaking competition series and its larger-than-life stars.Beyond her television legacy, Fetrick has spent decades building a multifaceted career as a fitness professional, entrepreneur, author, media personality, and advocate for healthy aging. With more than 35 years in the fitness industry, she recently returned to competitive bodybuilding and figure competition at age 62, demonstrating firsthand that age does not define what is possible.Today, Fetrick is the host of the podcasts Chillin' with Ice and Go Figure, author of the children's book The Playground Warriors, a sought-after public speaker, brand ambassador, and social media creator generating millions of views across digital platforms. She also works with fitness, wellness, hormone health, and longevity brands while continuing to inspire audiences through her entrepreneurial ventures."This is about rewriting the narrative," added Fetrick. "Women over 60 are still ambitious, still vibrant, still building businesses, still pursuing dreams, and still capable of reinventing themselves. If my journey encourages even one person to stop putting limits on themselves, then it's worth it."As the creator economy continues to reshape how public figures engage with audiences, Fetrick's latest venture serves as another example of how established personalities are leveraging direct-to-consumer platforms to build meaningful communities and create new opportunities on their own terms.Fans can subscribe to Lori Fetrick 's official OnlyFans page beginning Jun 1, 2026

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