Livewire Expands Commercial Leadership With Two Senior Appointments to Accelerate Global Growth

Zach Hahn, Livewire Ryan Dow, Livewire

Zach Hahn joins as EVP Sales, North America and Ryan Dow joins as EVP Strategic Partnerships.

These appointments give Livewire the commercial leadership to match our growth. Both will sharpen our focus on what clients need from us as gaming matures as a media channel.” — Fiona Mellor, Co-CEO at Livewire

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livewire, the gametech media company, today announced two senior commercial appointments to support its continued global growth. Zach Hahn joins as EVP Sales, North America, and Ryan Dow joins as EVP Strategic Partnerships with a global scope.

The appointments expand Livewire's commercial leadership at a moment of significant momentum. The company recently announced a multi-year strategic partnership with the NFL to deliver video-game-inspired content year-round, including the upcoming second season of NFL Race to the End Zone, following a successful first season. Livewire also works with global brands including Samsung, Amazon, Nike and Uber across North America, EMEA and ANZ.

“These appointments give Livewire the commercial leadership to match our growth,” said Fiona Mellor, Co-CEO at Livewire. “Zach brings the sales discipline to scale our largest market. Ryan brings the partnership expertise that has defined our work with the NFL and will help us build differentiated client solutions globally. Both will sharpen our focus on what clients need from us as gaming matures as a media channel.”

Zach Hahn, EVP Sales, North America

Hahn will lead Livewire's North America sales and account management organization, with a focus on revenue growth, client outcomes and commercial performance.

Hahn joins Livewire from Super League Gaming, where he served as Global Executive Vice President of Partnerships. He brings decades of experience developing partnerships within gaming and media organizations including Sony, Disney and Nielsen, with programs spanning digital, OTT, virtual reality, programmatic media and branded entertainment. Prior to Super League, Hahn served as Head of Global Sales at Battlefy, where he built partnerships with the NFL, NHL, MLB, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Red Bull and the United States Marine Corps. Before Battlefy, Hahn oversaw partnerships and sales for Sony’s streaming and OTT digital media portfolio including Crackle, PlayStation and FUNimation. He built Sony's West Coast Ad Sales team and led the development of the PlayStation ad offering.

“Livewire has built the data, creative and commercial infrastructure brands need to reach gaming audiences at scale in ways that feel authentic to these communities while remaining familiar to brand marketers,” said Hahn. “Given the success Livewire has already seen in other global markets, the opportunity in North America is significant. Ryan and I are joining at a moment of real momentum, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver growth for both our clients and the business.”

Ryan Dow, EVP Strategic Partnerships

Dow will lead Livewire’s global strategic partnership growth, working across the company’s regional sales teams to originate, shape and commercialize partnership-led opportunities. The role builds on Livewire's track record with marquee partnerships including the NFL, Foxtel, DAZN and more .

Dow has spent 11 years in the gaming industry, building partnership and creator strategy for global brands including Anheuser-Busch, AT&T and Coinbase. He joins Livewire from SPORTFIVE, where he served as Head of Gaming, Americas. In that role, he worked closely with major game developers including EA SPORTS and Ubisoft to develop partnerships across titles such as EA SPORTS FC, EA SPORTS College Football, and Assassin’s Creed. His partner work has spanned L'Oreal, Samsung, PepsiCo, State Farm and Cash App.

“After more than a decade working in gaming partnerships, I have first hand experience identifying who's positioned to lead brands through the wild world of gaming,’ said Dow. “Livewire’s combination of proprietary data, creative capability and IP partnerships, including the NFL, lays the right foundation for what brands are after. I’m excited to join to help build world class partnerships that translate that capability into commercial success for clients globally.”

Hahn and Dow will work closely with Pete Basgen, Livewire's Vice President of Strategy, North America, to align commercial, partnership and strategic delivery for clients in the region.

About Livewire

Livewire is the gametech media company connecting global brands with gaming audiences through proprietary first-party data, award-winning creative and exclusive IP partnerships. With operations across North America, EMEA and APAC, Livewire works with brands including Samsung, Amazon, Nike and Uber, and partners with the NFL, Live Nation, DAZN and others. Learn more at livewire.group.



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