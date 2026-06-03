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Pfizer Brought into a Depo-Provera Meningioma Claim in Clark County, WA

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Greg Vigna

Depo-Provera may be associated with an increased risk of meningioma, and this risk could have potentially been avoided through the use of traditional birth control pills.”
— Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our client was prescribed Depo-Provera both before and after being diagnosed with a meningioma. The use of Depo-Provera caused the meningioma to grow, ultimately necessitating a craniotomy. Pfizer is named as a defendant in this claim."

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, states, "By 2018, Pfizer had reason to issue a Dear Doctor Letter warning of the risk of meningioma growth and recurrence associated with the continued use of Depo-Provera. However, they did not."

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Depo-Provera may be associated with an increased risk of meningioma, and this risk could have potentially been avoided through the use of traditional birth control pills. In this case, we have also named the prescribing physician, who continued prescribing the drug after the meningioma diagnosis was know, which may have contributed to further tumor growth and ultimately led to the need for a craniotomy (brain surgery)."

Case No. 25-2-04507-06

Discover crucial insights by watching Dr. Vigna’s educational episode on Justice with Dr. V. This delves into the symptoms associated with Depo-Provera and meningiomas, providing essential information to guide your health decisions: Depo-Provera and Meningioma Risk: What the FDA Warning Means

Watch Justice with Dr. V on TikTok to learn more about Depo-Provera: https://www.tiktok.com/@vignalawgroup?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington D.C., lawyer and is Co-Counsel with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent women who have suffered meningiomas.

California Offices:
8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 102, Los Angeles, CA 90045
2570 N. First Street, 2nd Floor, San Jose, CA 95131
931 10th Street, #962, Modesto, CA 95354
2281 Lava Ridge Court, Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95661
600 West Broadway, Suite 700, San Diego, CA 92101

Connecticut Office:
515 Centerpoint Drive, Suite #2212, Middletown, CT 06457

Greg Vigna, MD, JD
Vigna Law Group
+1 817-809-9023
email us here
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Pfizer Brought into a Depo-Provera Meningioma Claim in Clark County, WA

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