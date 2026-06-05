Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea Returns for 3rd Annual Friendraiser

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo Eric Yves Garcia, Donna Rubin, Mark Nadler, Barbara Fasano, Stephanie Pope and KT Sullivan (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Santiago Felipe) Stephanie Pope (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Santiago Felipe) Mark Nadler (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Santiago Felipe) Josh Gladstone, Donna Rubin (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Santiago Felipe)

Co-Producers Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone hosted a musical preview with Performers from the 2026 Summer season at The Triad Theatre in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea returned to New York City for its 3rd Annual NYC “Friendraiser,” an evening of live performance and celebration benefiting LTV Studios and building anticipation for the acclaimed East End concert series’ 2026 summer season at The Triad Theatre.Hosted by Donna Rubin and LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone, the annual friendraiser brings together leading cabaret artists and supporters for a musical preview of the season ahead. The evening served as a prelude to Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, the celebrated concert series presented at LTV’s Studio Three Theater in Wainscott slated to run from Sunday, June 28th through Saturday, August 29th.The program opened with award-winning Barbara Fasano, whose “A Swell-egant, Elegant Party” set the tone with warmth, wit and polished musicality, before Laurence Maslon, host and producer of WLIW-FM’s Broadway to Main Street, continued the Broadway-centered celebration. Journalist and broadcaster David Alpern then introduced Eric Yves Garcia, the acclaimed singer-pianist and cabaret favorite, who performed a Rodgers and Hart tribute.The evening continued with cabaret icon KT Sullivan, artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation, who spoke about the foundation’s enduring mission before joining Mark Nadler and Stephanie Pope for a high-energy closing sequence. Nadler, the award-winning entertainer and pianist, and Pope, the Broadway veteran whose credits include Chicago, Fosse and Kiss of the Spider Woman, helped bring the night to a festive finish with selections spanning Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Lerner and Loewe, and classic American songbook favorites. Following closing remarks from Rubin and Gladstone, the cast gathered for a group photo before guests continued the celebration at a post-show reception downstairs.Notable attendees included: Donna Rubin, Josh Gladstone, Laurence Maslon, Barbara Fasano, David Alpern, Eric Yves Garcia, Mark Nadler, Stephanie Pope, KT Sullivan, Jean Shafiroff, and Carmen D’Alessio.To access selected High-Resolution images: https://bit.ly/3RvHqTH Photo credits: Shutterstock / Santiago FelipeTo view the full Gallery of Images: https://shutr.bz/4to5fdC Photo credits: Shutterstock / Santiago FelipeAbout Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations, and donations support its cultural programming as well as the continued growth of Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | F: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthampton

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