Announcing the Launch of LAGO Global Capital Management: Reflects Growth and Expansion

LAGO is committed to providing investors with differentiated lower-middle-market investment opportunities, as well as providing strategic, flexible solutions for lower-middle-market companies.” — Tim Gottfried, Managing Partner, CEO and CIO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAGO announces the official corporate launch of LAGO Global Capital Management . The formation of LAGO Global Capital Management reflects the company's significant growth and strategic platform expansion. Founded in 2019 as an alternative credit firm supporting growing companies in the lower middle market (LMM), LAGO has since financed over 130 companies, representing over $1.1B in total capital commitments. As LAGO continues to evolve its business as an alternative investment platform, it is positioned to address the evolving needs of underserved LMM companies and the wider investment community."While our platform’s branding and visual identity have changed, LAGO remains committed to providing institutional and high-net-worth investors with access to differentiated lower-middle-market investment opportunities designed to deliver alpha at scale," said Tim Gottfried, Managing Partner, CEO and CIO of LAGO Global Capital Management. "This evolution also marks a major milestone in our successful track record of providing strategic and flexible solutions to fuel long-term growth for lower-middle-market companies across sectors."LAGO specifically targets market segments where the demand for capital exceeds supply and deployment of capital is not commoditized. This niche private credit strategy focuses on serving as a trusted financial resource in support of smaller, growing companies and industries that may not yet have the full attention from traditional debt financing channels. The LAGO team's expertise in leveraging the structural capital supply-demand imbalance in the LMM, along with deep experience in crafting bespoke financing solutions to meet borrowers’ idiosyncratic needs, highlight the firm's competitive advantages in the alternative investment industry.The rebrand is effective immediately across the company's digital platforms, and sales and marketing materials.About LAGOLAGO, through its affiliated entities, is a premier lower-middle-market focused alternative investment platform based in Chicago. The firm’s core strategy focuses on lending to companies in markets where the demand for institutional credit solutions exceeds supply and the deployment of capital is not commoditized. Since our founding, the firm has successfully served as financing partner to over 130 companies across sectors. With the ability to address a variety of needs, including working capital, strategic growth initiatives, liquidity solutions, recaps and refinancings, LAGO serves as a valuable financial resource for underserved companies in the lower middle market. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.lagogcm.com

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