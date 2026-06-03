Impact Charter School West Launches New Website to Support Enrollment and Reflect the School's Next Chapter

A student showcases Impact Charter School West's newly redesigned mobile website, created to help prospective families learn about the school's mission, programs, and enrollment opportunities. A student explores the new Impact Charter School West website, which was redesigned to provide families with easier access to school information, resources, and enrollment materials The redesigned Impact Charter School West website features a mobile-friendly enrollment experience, allowing families to access information and begin the enrollment process from any device Creative Repute collaborates with the Impact Charter School West team during the planning and development process for the school's redesigned website and digital communications strategy The new Impact Charter School West website includes dedicated sections for careers, enrollment, school resources, and community engagement, providing easier access to information for prospective families and educators

Redesigned website provides prospective families with a modern, accessible way to learn about ICS West and begin enrollment.

We wanted a website that reflects who we are today, where we are headed, and the level of care we bring to our students and families every day.” — Dana Twyman-Massaquoi

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Charter School West (ICS West) has launched a newly redesigned website to help prospective families more easily explore the school's programs, learn about its educational approach, and navigate the enrollment process.

The new website reflects the school's continued commitment to serving students and families across Philadelphia while providing a modern, accessible, and mobile-friendly experience for those considering ICS West as an educational option for their children.

Serving students from Southwest Philadelphia and neighborhoods across the city, including Germantown, Mount Airy, North Philadelphia, and South Philadelphia, ICS West has built a reputation for fostering academic growth, community engagement, and student success. The new website was designed to better communicate that experience to prospective families while providing clear pathways to enrollment, school resources, events, and important information.

The website was designed and developed in partnership with Creative Repute, a Philadelphia-based branding, website development, and marketing agency. The project included updated photography, content organization, accessibility improvements, mobile-responsive design, enrollment-focused user experience enhancements, and tools that allow the school to keep information current while providing prospective families with a clearer understanding of the ICS West experience.

"As families begin their search for the right educational environment, a school's website often serves as their first introduction," said Dana Twyman-Massaquoi, Chief Executive Officer of Impact Charter School West. "We wanted a website that reflects who we are today, where we are headed, and the level of care we bring to our students and families every day."

Twyman-Massaquoi emphasized that the website was intentionally designed for prospective families and community members who are exploring the school for the first time. "Our families trust us to do certain things right," said Twyman-Massaquoi. "They compare us to their neighborhood choice or another charter school they could have enrolled in, and those are the things we think about when we make decisions. How does it impact the people who are trusting us to take care of their children every day?"

The website redesign comes as the school continues to strengthen its educational model and invest in the future of its students. In addition to modernizing the user experience, the project focused on ensuring that the school's online presence accurately reflects its current students, staff, programs, and vision for the future.

The redesigned platform includes streamlined navigation, improved accessibility, responsive mobile functionality, updated photography, simplified enrollment information, dynamic news and events features, and enhanced search engine optimization to help families discover the school online. School resources, policies, and information have also been reorganized into a more intuitive structure, making it easier for families to find answers and take the next step toward enrollment.

As families increasingly begin their school search online, ICS West views its website as an important tool for connecting with parents and guardians who are exploring educational opportunities for their children.

Families interested in learning more about Impact Charter School West, scheduling a visit, or beginning the enrollment process are encouraged to visit the new website at icswest.org.

About Impact Charter School West

Impact Charter School West is a public charter school serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade in Philadelphia. The school is committed to providing a high-quality educational experience that supports academic achievement, student development, and meaningful partnerships with families and the broader community.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is a Philadelphia-based branding, website development, and marketing agency that helps organizations strengthen their online presence, improve user experiences, and communicate more effectively with the audiences they serve. The agency specializes in strategy-driven creative solutions that align branding, technology, and communications to support organizational goals.

What Growth Looks Like for a Charter School

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.