Nighttime paving, bridge work along eastbound I-90 in Bellevue begins Sunday, June 7

BELLEVUE – Nighttime construction starts Sunday, June 7, on a $4 million project to repave nearly 2 miles of eastbound Interstate 90 in Bellevue.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will grind and remove existing asphalt on eastbound I-90 between 118th Avenue Southeast and 150th Avenue Southeast. They will then then install fresh pavement and apply new lane markings. Crews also will upgrade joints on the eastbound freeway bridge over Richards Road.

Most work will happen from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Sunday nights through Friday mornings. Intermittent Saturday night closures also are planned for bridge work.

What to expect

The following closures are planned between Bellevue Way Southeast and 150th Avenue Southeast during construction:

Up to three lanes of eastbound I-90.

Multiple eastbound I-90 on- and off-ramps.

People traveling through the work zone on weeknights should expect delays. Signed detours will help people get around overnight ramp closures.

Background and history

Nearly 115,000 vehicles travel eastbound on I-90 through Bellevue daily. This corridor was last paved in 2001.

WSDOT awarded this contract to Tucci & Sons contractors of Tacoma. Construction is expected to continue into October 2026. Weather could affect the schedule.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.