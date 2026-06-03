Armor Residential & Commercial Inspection Expands Services, Earns Best of Georgia Award Nomination

Best of Georgia Nominee

Atlanta's veteran-owned inspection firm grows its commercial and residential service offerings as metro construction permits surge 23% year-over-year.

We treat every inspected property like it's our own, empowering our clients with strategic clarity and peace of mind.” — Michael Steward, Owner, Armor Residential & Commercial Inspection, LLC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armor Residential & Commercial Inspection Expands Services Across Atlanta Metro, Earns Best of Georgia Award NominationATLANTA, GA, June 3, 2026 — Armor Residential & Commercial Inspection, LLC, an Atlanta-based, veteran-owned property inspection firm, today announced a significant expansion of its building inspection and consulting services across the Atlanta metropolitan area. The move comes as regional construction permits increased 23% year-over-year and the company receives a nomination for the Best of Georgia Award, recognizing its commitment to exceptional service throughout the state.Founded by veteran Michael Steward, Armor Residential & Commercial Inspection serves property owners, buyers, sellers, and commercial clients across all counties along and north of the Georgia Fall Line. The expansion addresses surging demand in both residential and commercial markets — Atlanta metro commercial real estate transactions totaled $8.2 billion in 2025, according to CoStar, while residential sales volumes have remained elevated despite interest rate fluctuations.Comprehensive Inspection and Consulting ServicesThe company's expanded service portfolio covers commercial, industrial, and residential properties and includes detailed evaluations of:• Topography, exterior landscaping, hardscaping, parking lots, decks, garages, and ADA accessibility• Structural systems, foundation, roofing, and drainage — both internal and external• Mechanical systems including electrical, plumbing, and HVAC• Interior components and conditions, including commercial kitchens and loading docks• Life and fire safety systemsBeyond traditional inspections, the company offers Cost-To-Remedy reports identifying immediate and projected repair, deferred maintenance, and capital replacement costs — a critical tool for investors conducting acquisition due diligence. Additional consulting services include assessments for annual maintenance, noise, thermal, aerial, EMF, RF, and property condition reporting for insurance, lending, and leasing purposes."We're seeing unprecedented demand from clients who understand that thorough inspections are investments in their property's long-term value," said Michael Steward, Owner of Armor Residential & Commercial Inspection. "Whether it's a first-time homebuyer or a commercial developer, our clients recognize that identifying issues early saves significant costs down the road."Serving Atlanta's Booming MarketAtlanta's emergence as a logistics hub — driven by proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — has fueled warehouse and distribution center development across metro counties. Simultaneously, residential construction continues expanding in suburbs including Alpharetta, Marietta, and Decatur. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs reported building permit increases across 15 of the state's 20 largest counties in 2025, with Fulton, Gwinnett, and Cobb counties leading activity.The company's inspection expertise spans Atlanta's diverse property landscape, from historic homes in Virginia-Highland and Inman Park to contemporary commercial developments in Midtown and Buckhead. Modern inspection protocols incorporate thermal imaging, moisture detection equipment, and digital documentation systems to provide more comprehensive assessments than traditional visual inspections alone."Our role extends beyond identifying problems to helping clients understand their properties as long-term investments," Steward added. "We treat every inspected property like it's our own, empowering our clients with strategic clarity and peace of mind."About Armor Residential & Commercial Inspection, LLCArmor Residential & Commercial Inspection, LLC is a veteran-owned property inspection company based in Atlanta, Georgia, founded by Michael Steward. The company holds professional certifications from the Certified Commercial Property Inspector Association (CCPIA), Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), International Association of Certified Indoor Air Consultants (IAC2), National OSHA Foundation (NOF), and the Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing Conservation (CAOHC), and maintains a BBB A+ rating. Armor serves clients across all counties along and north of the Georgia Fall Line. For more information, visit armorbuildinginspector.com, email support@armorbuildinginspector.com, or call (806) 752-7667.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.