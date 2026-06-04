Martti Parent Company Equiti Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Slator Language Service Provider Index

Recognition highlights Equiti's growth and leadership in healthcare language access through its Martti interpretation platform.

This recognition reflects Equiti’s dedication, as well as the trust healthcare organizations place in Equiti and the Martti platform to support critical patient communication.” — Maureen Huber, Equiti CEO

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equiti today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Slator Language Service Provider Index, reflecting continued growth and innovation across its healthcare language access solutions , including the Martti interpretation platform.The Slator Index is one of the language services industry’s most esteemed rankings, highlighting leading providers across translation, localization, interpreting, and language technology.Equiti’s inclusion reflects the organization’s continued growth and focus on delivering healthcare language access technology, including the continued expansion of Martti, Equiti’s healthcare-focused interpretation platform used by hospitals and health systems to support equitable patient communication.Martti helps healthcare organizations improve communication access by connecting clinicians and patients with medically qualified interpreters through scalable video and audio interpretation technology designed specifically for healthcare environments.“We are honored to be recognized by Slator as a Leader in the 2026 Index,” said Maureen Huber, Equiti CEO. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, interpreters, and partners, as well as the trust healthcare organizations place in Equiti and the Martti platform to support critical patient communication.”Equiti continues to invest in Martti and its broader healthcare language access solutions to help providers improve patient experience, communication access, operational efficiency, and equitable care delivery across healthcare settings.For more information about Martti and Equiti’s healthcare language access solutions, visit http://www.equitihealth.com ***About EquitiEquiti, through its Martti platform, is the leading provider of medical interpretation and language access solutions for healthcare. Trusted by health systems, hospitals, and clinics nationwide, Martti combines unmatched interpreter quality with innovative technology to ensure equitable care for all patients. By embedding directly into clinical workflows, Martti helps providers meet compliance standards, improve patient outcomes, and advance health equity. For more information, visit www.equitihealth.com

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