Phoenix Orthodontist on Retainers for Long-Term Smile Health

Dr. Chris Murphy highlights how retainers can help preserve results of orthodontic treatment and contribute to long-term oral health.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether patients straighten their teeth with traditional braces or Invisalign , maintaining those results often depends on what happens after treatment ends. According to Dr. Chris Murphy, a Phoenix orthodontist , wearing retainers after treatment plays an essential role in helping patients preserve their tooth alignment over time. Without proper retention, teeth can gradually shift due to a variety of natural changes that occur throughout life.Many people assume that once orthodontic treatment is complete, their teeth will remain in place indefinitely. However, the mouth and jaw continue to change with age. Bone density naturally shifts over time, the jaw can subtly narrow or change shape, and the pressure created by everyday activities such as chewing, clenching, or grinding can influence tooth movement. Even normal facial aging and changes in surrounding soft tissues may contribute to gradual misalignment.Dr. Murphy explains that retainers are designed to counteract these ongoing forces by helping stabilize teeth in their corrected positions after braces or Invisaligntreatment. Since the periodontal ligaments and surrounding bone need continued support after orthodontic care, retainers provide a way to maintain the results achieved during active treatment. Depending on a patient’s needs, orthodontists may recommend either removable or fixed retainers as part of a long-term retention plan.In addition to natural aging, certain daily habits may increase the likelihood of teeth shifting. Thumb sucking, nail biting, teeth grinding, inconsistent retainer wear, and even sleeping positions can place repeated pressure on the teeth and bite. Over time, these small forces may contribute to crowding, spacing, or bite changes, particularly in the lower front teeth, which are often more prone to movement.As awareness grows about the long-term nature of orthodontic care, Dr. Murphy emphasizes the importance of viewing retainers as a lifelong investment in oral health and smile stability. By wearing retainers as directed after orthodontic treatment and attending regular dental check-ups, patients can help protect their alignment and reduce the likelihood of future orthodontic concerns.About Murphy OrthodonticsMurphy Orthodontics offers advanced orthodontic services to patients in the Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Goodyear communities. Dr. Chris Murphy, Dr. Spencer Mecham, and Dr. Prashansa Sharma-Makwana are committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care with a strong focus on clinical excellence and lifelong oral health. The practice's doctors are active members of leading professional organizations, including the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, and Arizona Dental Association. Together, the team brings a shared dedication to continuing education and the highest standards of orthodontic treatment. The team at Murphy Orthodontics is available for interview upon request.For more information about Murphy Orthodontics, visit murphyorthodontics.com and facebook.com/MurphyOrthodontics.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.murphyorthodontics.com/practice-news/phoenix-orthodontist-on-retainers-for-long-term-smile-health/ ###Murphy OrthodonticsPhoenix/Scottsdale Office:5355 East High StreetSuite 105Phoenix, AZ 85054(602) 482-0022Goodyear Office:14553 W. Indian School Road#100Goodyear, AZ 85395(623) 932-9212Rosemont Media

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