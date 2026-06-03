Avandi Aesthetics Now Offering Nordlys® Laser Treatments by Candela in Los Olivos, California

Kristie Devine, Founder of Avandi Aesthetics with Nordlys® by Candela

The award-winning Nordlys® system provides advanced laser and IPL treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, vascular lesions, and more.

Nordlys® helps us meet that demand by offering precision treatments that work, leaving skin glowing, even-toned, and visibly healthier.” — Kristie Devine

LOS OLIVOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avandi Aesthetics , a premier medical aesthetics practice serving the Santa Ynez Valley, is proud to announce the addition of the Nordlyssystem by Candela, a globally recognized multi-application platform for advanced cosmetic laser treatments.The Nordlysdevice delivers precise, highly targeted light and laser treatments using technology that protects the skin. With minimal downtime, treatments are ideal for clients seeking natural-looking, radiant results without invasive procedures."With the Nordlyssystem, we're bringing our clients the latest innovations in IPL and laser technology ," said Kristie Devine, RN, owner and provider at Avandi Aesthetics. "This versatile device allows us to offer a wide range of treatments, from pigmentation correction and redness reduction to skin resurfacing, all with excellent comfort and results our clients can see."What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared platform that allows providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.Skin Concerns NordlysCan AddressThe Nordlyssystem is designed to treat a wide range of skin concerns across a variety of skin types, including brown spots and sun damage, redness and broken capillaries, rosacea and facial flushing, uneven skin tone and dullness, fine lines and wrinkles, acne, and vascular lesions including diffuse redness and facial veins. Treatments are tailored to each client's skin condition and goals, with minimal downtime and visible improvements often achieved in just a few sessions.Why Nordlysat Avandi AestheticsClinically proven technology backed by scientific research, comfortable and quick treatments with little to no downtime, customizable for different skin types and conditions, and trusted by leading dermatologists and aesthetics providers worldwide. Nordlyshas been featured on NBC's Today Show and is used by celebrities seeking natural, lasting results."Our clients want results without having to take time off or disrupt their routine," said Devine. "Nordlyshelps us meet that demand by offering precision treatments that work, leaving skin glowing, even-toned, and visibly healthier."About Avandi AestheticsAvandi Aesthetics is a boutique medical aesthetics practice located in Los Olivos, California, offering personalized, one-on-one care in a welcoming and professional setting. Owner and provider Kristie Devine, RN delivers a full range of services including neurotoxins, dermal fillers, microneedling, chemical peels, IV therapy, and advanced skin rejuvenation, along with medical-grade skincare from Skinbetter Science, Plated, and Colorscience. Avandi Aesthetics is committed to helping clients achieve natural, lasting results using the latest technologies. Services are available to cash-pay clients only. Individual results may vary.To learn more about Nordlys treatments at Avandi Aesthetics or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit www.avandiaesthetics.com or call (805) 691-0747.

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