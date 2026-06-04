New Star Trek Prop Replicas By Factory Entertainment Are Ready To Beam Into Your Collection

Star Trek III The Search For Spock - Klingon Disruptor Christopher Lloyd Signature Edition Prop Replica Star Trek The Original Series - Agonizer Limited Edition Prop Replica Star Trek The Original Series - Mirror, Mirror Dagger Limited Edition Prop Replica

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factory Entertainment today announced three new additions to its acclaimed line of officially licensed prop replicas – a Limited Edition Agonizer and Mirror, Mirror Dagger, both inspired by the classic “Mirror, Mirror” episode of Star Trek: The Original Series, and a Signature Edition Klingon Disruptor, as seen in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. These highly detailed collectibles continue the company’s commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship, and deep fan appreciation.The Agonizer was first seen in the iconic “Mirror, Mirror” episode of Star Trek: The Original Series, which introduced a parallel universe, dominated by the evil Terran Empire, that has since appeared throughout the Star Trek franchise. The Agonizer, a small device used by Terran doppelgangers of the Enterprise crew to inflict punishment, has been meticulously recreated using archival references and study of an original surviving prop. Factory Entertainment’s replica preserves the look and feel of the original filming prop while elevating it into a premium display piece by using metal construction and incorporating electronic effects that were originally added in post-production. Limited to just 500 units, each Agonizer includes a wooden display case, numbered metal plaque, and certificate of authenticity.The Mirror, Mirror, Dagger served as both a weapon and symbol of authority within the ruthless Terran Empire. Its distinctive angular design became one of the most recognizable artifacts of the Mirror Universe and was later incorporated into the Terran Empire insignia itself. Developed using reference materials from the Paramount Archives and authenticated original props, Factory Entertainment’s replica combines key features from multiple screen-used versions into a single highly accurate collectible. Precision-crafted from drop-forged stainless steel, the dagger includes a wooden sheath with metal detailing, a screen-accurate leather belt loop, and a custom display stand featuring the Terran Empire insignia. Limited to just 600 pieces, each replica includes a scabbard, wooden display stand, premium color gift box, and numbered certificate of authenticity, making it a striking addition to Factory Entertainment’s growing line of Star Trek prop replicas.The Klingon Disruptor was the weapon carried by Commander Kruge, as portrayed by Christopher Lloyd, in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. The replica was developed with extensive production research and features a metal barrel, polyresin and ABS body, LED lighting, and multiple sound effects for enhanced realism. The ultra-limited edition of 250 pieces includes a numbered display plaque hand-signed by Christopher Lloyd, along with a display stand, acrylic cover, and certificate of authenticity. This piece is a perfect accompaniment to Factory Entertainment’s previously released Klingon Communicator, creating a compelling pairing for collectors who appreciate the distinctive Klingon tech aesthetic.“While it’s primarily the character relationships that have made Star Trek endure for 60 years, fans also have an emotional connection to the franchise through its memorable production design, including that of the distinctive future tech employed by the Federation and various alien cultures,” said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. “For almost a decade now, we’ve been proud to bring a steady stream of the most recognizable Star Trek props to the collections of fans around the globe, and we have plans for many exciting new releases in the years to come.”These new replicas join a wide range of Star Trek replicas and other products produced by Factory Entertainment, spanning multiple series and films, and further solidify the company’s reputation as a premier source for high-end licensed Star Trek collectibles.AvailabilityAll three of these new collectibles will be available to order exclusively through Factory Entertainment’s website, www.factoryent.com , starting May 4, 2026.About Factory EntertainmentFactory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica, The Mummy, Jaws, Superman, Supergirl, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Wonder Woman, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Universal Monsters and many others.

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