Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown/Convention Center Welcomes Chef Nicholas Franklin to Lead Culinary Program

CIA graduate brings 15 years of experience across luxury hotels, Michelin-starred kitchens, and James Beard–recognized restaurants to downtown Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown/Convention Center is pleased to announce Chef Nicholas Franklin as the hotel’s culinary leader, bringing a dynamic background in luxury hotel dining, acclaimed independent restaurants, banquet operations and elevated guest experiences to the heart of downtown Nashville.Located just steps from Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, Lower Broadway, Nissan Stadium and many of Nashville’s most visited entertainment and business destinations, Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown/Convention Center serves as a gateway for both leisure travelers and meeting attendees. With Chef Franklin now leading the culinary vision, the hotel is further strengthening its food and beverage program across its restaurant, bar, catering, and banquet offerings.Chef Franklin is an accomplished chef with 15 years of experience spanning luxury hotels, Michelin-starred kitchens, and James Beard–recognized restaurants. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Chef Franklin has built his career around refined technique, scratch-made cuisine, thoughtful menu development, and a deep commitment to guest experience. His background includes leading culinary operations for a 300-room Hilton hotel with five food and beverage outlets, as well as helping guide the culinary strategy for acclaimed Atlanta restaurants including Lazy Betty, Juniper Café, and Humble Pie.Franklin’s experience at Lazy Betty, which earned a Michelin One Star in 2023 and received a James Beard Best New Restaurant nomination, reflects the caliber of training and execution he brings to the role. With expertise in modern American and Italian-inspired cuisine, pasta production, banquet operations, cost control, and team development, Franklin brings a balance of creativity, operational strength, and fine-dining polish to the culinary program.At Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown/Convention Center, Chef Franklin will oversee the hotel’s culinary direction with a focus on approachable, high-quality cuisine that serves the needs of today’s downtown Nashville traveler. His leadership will support the hotel’s daily restaurant, Hoppy Bird, and bar experience at Purple Iris, group dining, catering, banquets, receptions, and private events, while helping create a more memorable and elevated food and beverage experience for guests, meeting planners, and local visitors alike.“Chef Franklin brings the exact combination of creativity, discipline and operational leadership that fits our hotel and our market,” said Nathan Chatham, General Manager. “Our guests are here for everything from conventions and corporate meetings to concerts, sporting events, weddings, and weekend getaways. Chef’s experience across both refined restaurant environments and high-volume hotel operations allows us to deliver a culinary experience that is unique, consistent, and distinctly Nashville.”Franklin’s arrival comes as Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown/Convention Center continues to build on its position as a preferred destination for downtown Nashville travelers. The hotel’s location, amenities, food and beverage offerings, and meeting capabilities make it well suited for business travelers, convention attendees, group blocks, social events, and leisure guests looking to experience Music City from the center of it all.As part of his leadership, Chef Franklin will focus on menu development, scratch-made offerings, elevated banquet programs, and the overall guest dining experience. His culinary approach combines fine-dining technique with the practical execution required in a high-volume hotel environment — a combination that supports both elevated restaurant experiences and successful catered events.For more information about Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown/Convention Center, dining options, group opportunities, or event space, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/bnaccgi-hilton-garden-inn-nashville-downtown-convention-center/ or contact the Sales Department at 615.251.3013.

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