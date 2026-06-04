A Groundbreaking New Musical Illuminates the Genius and Humanity of Albert Einstein

E=MC² The Musical E=MC² Musical - Older & Younger Einstein E=MC² Musical - Paul Robeson

“E=MC²” Releases New Studio Demos Ahead of Highly Anticipated World Premiere in Glendale, California

I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.” — Albert Einstein

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following growing interest generated by earlier announcements, the creative team behind E=MC² has unveiled three newly released studio demos from the production as anticipation builds toward the show’s July 2026 world premiere at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale, California.Produced by Wise Woman Musical Theatre Group, E=MC² brings to the stage the extraordinary life, struggles, triumphs, and humanity of Albert Einstein through a highly creative original musical blending history, science, politics, romance, and social justice themes.The production stars acclaimed vocalist/actor Randy Crenshaw as the elder Einstein/Narrator, alongside actor/maestro Christopher M. Allport portraying the younger Albert Einstein, through pivotal moments spanning 1896 to 1955.The newly released studio demos offer audiences a thought-provoking glimpse into the musical, emotional and thematic scope of Einstein’s life.In one newly released studio demo, “ If I Only Knew ”, Einstein struggles with the fact that his mathematic formulas were used in the creation of the atomic bomb. So much destruction happened because of the ideas that came from inside his head. As a militant pacifist, this decision haunted him the rest of his life.A second newly released excerpt is “ Never Stop Asking Why ”, where Einstein reflects on the relentless nature of his curiosity. He examines his drive to question fundamental concepts such as gravity, light, and time. Einstein expresses a lifelong commitment to using intuition, imagination and mathematics as tools to demystify the universe — asserting that the answers to these great mysteries lie within his own persistent inquiry.The third excerpt is the title song E=MC² , where after years of pondering, Einstein finally concludes that energy and mass are one and the same. As a German-Jewish physicist his work was not initially taken seriously. However, in time, his theories were proven correct and accepted by the worldwide scientific community.The songs, written by Soroca and Allocca, demonstrate the production’s stylistic range - blending Broadway tradition with cinematic arrangements, contemporary influence, and emotionally driven storytelling.E=MC² explores Einstein not merely as a scientific icon, but as a son, husband, father, immigrant, humanitarian, civil rights advocate, and often witty public figure — navigating one of history’s most turbulent eras. These themes are highly relevant today, including antisemitism, political extremism, racism, displacement, and the moral responsibility of science.The Actors Equity-sanctioned run will take place at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale, California, with performances starting on July 3, and continuing through closing on July 26, 2026.Performances are scheduled Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:00 PM, and Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM. Performance Dates Include:• July 3 (Opening Night – SOLD OUT!)• July 4• July 5• July 9• July 10• July 11• July 12• July 16• July 17• July 18• July 19• July 23• July 24• July 25• July 26 (Closing Performance)Special advance pricing is currently available, including:• General admission tickets at $45• Student & Senior tickets at $35• Group rates for parties of 10 or more at $30 per ticketThe production is written by Soroca & Allocca, directed by Elaine “E.E.” Moe, orchestrated/arranged by Christopher M. Allport & Karen Soroca, with Dr. James Lent as the conductor of the live five-piece instrumental ensemble.Building upon extensive historical research through both humorous and dramatic storytelling, E=MC² entertains, educates, inspires, and provokes meaningful discussion — while delivering an emotionally compelling theatrical experience.Additional information, videos, ticket links, and production updates can be found at the official website: www.einsteinthemusical.com TICKETS:

E=MC² Press Junket: Christopher M. Allport, Kristin Towers Rowles, Randy Crenshaw. (younger & older Albert Einstein, second wife Elsa Einstein)

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