Continental Divide Park and Indiana Dinosaur Museum Celebrate the Birth of Two Bison

Baby bison born June 1, 2026 at Continental Divide Park, South Bend, Indiana Baby bison #2 born June 1, 2026 at Continental Divide Park, South Bend, Indiana

Continental Divide Park and the Indiana Dinosaur Museum are thrilled to announce the birth of their first two bison calves.

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event:Friday, June 5, 2026 at 10:00 amContinental Divide Park, 7102 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IndianaContinental Divide Park and the Indiana Dinosaur Museum are thrilled to announce the birth of their first two bison calves. The first calf was born on June 1, 2026, at 9:02 p.m., followed by a second calf on June 2, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Park officials are also eagerly awaiting the possible arrival of a third calf, which is expected later this week.The arrival of these healthy calves represents more than just the expansion of the herd—it serves as a living symbol of the region's natural heritage and the ongoing effort to reconnect visitors with the landscapes and wildlife that once defined northern Indiana.The public is invited to join us this Friday to celebrate this special event. Visitors are encouraged to explore the trails, enjoy the prairie views and observe the growing herd. With the possibility of a third calf arriving soon, there is even more excitement surrounding the preserve. The return of bison to the region offers a rare opportunity to experience an important part of Indiana’s natural history firsthand.“We are beyond excited to welcome these calves to our herd,” said Mark Tarner. “This birth signifies the linchpin between our buffalo preserve, Continental Divide Park and the Midwest Continental Divide Trail System. It is a reminder of the wildlife that once thrived here and of our commitment to conservation, education and outdoor recreation.”Visitors are welcome to observe the herd and celebrate this special occasion. However, park staff ask all guests to be respectful of the animals and maintain a safe distance, especially while the mothers and calves continue to bond during these important early days.__Located in South Bend, Indiana, the Indiana Dinosaur Museum and Continental Divide Park offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore the past, present, and future of the natural world. Together, they feature dinosaur exhibits, hands-on educational experiences, native wildlife conservation, and outdoor recreation along the Continental Divide.

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