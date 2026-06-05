Marina St Barth Celebrates 20 Years of Resort Wear Chic at New Southampton Boutique

Marina St. Barth Logo Marina Cocher Bergés, Founder of Marina St Barth (Photo Credit: SIPA USA via AP Images / David Warren) Otto Bergés, Marina Cocher Bergés, (Photo Credit: SIPA USA via AP Images / David Warren) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Marina St Barth) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: SIPA USA via AP Images / David Warren)

Founder Marina Cocher Bergés celebrated Marina St Barth with a gathering that brought the brand’s signature Saint Barthélemy spirit to the Hamptons

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marina St Barth, the luxury resort wear brand founded by Marina Cocher Bergés, welcomed guests to its new Southampton boutique over Memorial Day weekend for a celebration marking both the start of the Hamptons summer season and the brand’s 20th anniversary.Located at 54 Jobs Lane, the Southampton boutique brings Marina St Barth’s signature sense of island elegance, casual glamour and bohemian chic to one of the East End’s most iconic shopping destinations. The gathering offered guests a first look at the brand’s curated world of resort wear, accessories and statement pieces designed for sun-drenched days, coastal evenings, travel, entertaining and life on the move.The celebration also honored a milestone year for Marina Cocher Bergés, whose brand has grown over two decades from a deeply personal vision into a destination for women seeking effortless pieces with distinction, color, texture and a global point of view. With boutiques in Palm Beach, Naples and Southampton, as well as an online presence, Marina St Barth continues to reflect the relaxed elegance of Saint Barthélemy while speaking directly to the wardrobes and lifestyles of women who move between resort communities with ease.“This anniversary is deeply personal for me,” said Marina Cocher. “Marina St Barth was born from a moment that reminded me how precious life is, and from a desire to create something joyful and beautiful. For twenty years we have welcomed women looking for pieces that feel effortless, yet distinctive fashion that carries the spirit of the islands, the freedom of travel, and the quiet confidence of true style.”Notable Attendees included: Marina Cocher Bergés, Otto Bergés, Antonella Bertello, Jean Shafiroff, Nicole Noonan, Steve Knobel, Donna Rubin, Maribel Lieberman, Mark Seidenfeld, and Eunyoung Song.About Marina St Barth:Marina St Barth brings the relaxed elegance of Saint Barthélemy to Palm Beach, Naples, the Hamptons, and beyond. Available online and at boutiques across these locations, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of resort wear from global designers alongside its own label.Each piece blends effortless style with quiet luxury, perfect for sun-drenched days and coastal evenings. More than fashion, Marina offers a refined escape—inviting you to express your individuality with timeless pieces that feel as beautiful as they look.For more information, please visit www.marina-stbarth.com IG: @marinastbarth | FB: marinasaintbarth | Pin: @ marinastbarthLocations:Palm Beach, FL313 Worth AvenuePalm Beach, FL 33480T: (561) 446-0818Naples, FL1183 3rd Street SouthNaples, FL 34102T: (239) 248-4535Southampton, NY54 Jobs LaneSouthampton, NY 11968T: (631) 268-8921

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