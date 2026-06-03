Pacific Service Credit Union Named Official Credit Union of Ultimate Fieldhouse and Discovery Homes Dream Courts

This partnership allows us to expand access to youth sports, connect with families in meaningful ways, and deliver tangible value that supports both personal and financial growth.” — Jenna Lampson

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Service Credit Union has announced a new multi-year partnership with Basketball Nation, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local youth, strengthening community engagement, and promoting financial well-being across Contra Costa County. As part of the partnership, Pacific Service Credit Union has been named the official credit union of Basketball Nation.“At Pacific Service Credit Union, our role goes beyond banking. We invest in the people and communities we serve,” said Jenna Lampson, President and CEO of Pacific Service Credit Union. “This partnership allows us to expand access to youth sports, connect with families in meaningful ways, and deliver tangible value that supports both personal and financial growth.”Pacific Service CU will serve as the presenting sponsor of Basketball Nation’s premier facilities — Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek and the soon-to-open Discovery Homes Dream Courts in Pittsburg — while also playing a central role in programming, events, and community initiatives.With this partnership, Pacific Service CU and Basketball Nation will work together on initiatives that support local youth and give back to the communities they serve. This includes scholarship and financial assistance opportunities for youth athletes, community events, financial literacy programs, youth account and savings initiatives, and family-focused engagement experiences at Basketball Nation events.Another key feature of the partnership is a focus on accessibility. Pacific Service CU will serve as the admission sponsor for select Basketball Nation tournaments, providing free admission for its members.“Basketball Nation is deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and that alignment makes this partnership especially meaningful,” Lampson said. “Together, we’re not just supporting sports — we’re helping build stronger futures for local families. This partnership reflects our broader mission to invest in initiatives that strengthen our community while creating meaningful, everyday value for our members.”About Pacific Service Credit UnionPacific Service Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution committed to strengthening the financial lives of over 70,000 members through trustworthy practices, superior products and exceptional service. Founded in 1936 by employees of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, Pacific Service CU is a full-service credit union with assets over $1.3 billion and a field of membership that incorporates 12 Northern California counties. Bauer Financial, a third-party firm that analyzes the financial health of banks and credit unions, consistently awards Pacific Service CU its highest 5-Star rating. In addition, the credit union has ranked as a top corporate philanthropist by the San Francisco Business Times for 10 consecutive years, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service CU concentrates on supporting organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services and disaster relief. For more information, visit: pacificservice.org About Basketball NationBasketball Nation is a leading youth basketball platform bringing together the region’s top programs, events, and training under one unified brand. With premier facilities, elite programming, and a focus on community impact, Basketball Nation serves tens of thousands of athletes and families each year across Northern California.

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