Traffic Advisory - Forrest Nelson Boulevard between Peachland Boulevard and East Corktree Circle Intermittent Lane Closures June 8-11
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 3, 2026) – Forrest Nelson Boulevard between Peachland Boulevard and East Corktree Circle will have intermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, June 8 through Thursday, June 11 for Irby Construction to install underground fiber.
Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
For information, contact Kiel Carlton, Irby Construction at 863-990-8330.
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