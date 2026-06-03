Pioneer Physicians Network Welcomes Salem Family Care, Expanding Independent Primary Care into Columbiana County

Pioneer Physicians Network leadership welcomes Drs. Michael Sevilla, Brianne Bagwell, and Joseph Rousher of Salem Family Care to the network.

Physician-owned practice joins Northeast Ohio’s largest independent primary care network effective January 1, 2027

Salem Family Care's proven history of high-quality patient care while remaining physician owned and led is exactly the standard of group that Pioneer embodies, and they will be an excellent addition.” — Vikki DiGennaro, DO

UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Physicians Network, a physician-owned network of 18 independent primary care practices serving Northeast Ohio, today announced that Salem Family Care of Salem, Ohio will join the network effective January 1, 2027. The addition marks Pioneer’s first presence in Columbiana County and brings three physicians and two advanced practice providers into the network.

Built on the Same Premise

Salem Family Care was founded in 2024 by Brianne Bagwell, MD, Joseph Rousher, DO, and Michael Sevilla, MD, around a shared vision to create a space where patients and their families receive high-quality medical care in a compassionate and comfortable atmosphere. The practice sits in the heart of downtown Salem, part of the city's ongoing restoration and rejuvenation, and has grown quickly since opening, adding Rachel Carbon, NP and Shannon Barnes, PA to its care team.

Pioneer Physicians Network was built on the belief that independent, physician-owned primary care produces better outcomes for patients and stronger communities. Salem Family Care was built on the same premise.

“Salem Family Care is an excellent addition to Pioneer Physicians Network. Salem brings three outstanding primary care physicians who will extend the Pioneer brand of value-based care to the community of Salem and Columbiana County,” said Dr. Gary Pinta, Chief Financial Officer of Pioneer Physicians Network.

A Sustainable Model for Independent Primary Care

Independent primary care practices face significant financial pressure. Rising overhead, complex billing environments, and the consolidation of health systems have pushed many physician-owned practices toward hospital acquisition or closure. Pioneer was built to offer a different path, providing centralized billing, operational infrastructure, and network resources that allow practices to remain physician-owned while gaining the support that larger systems provide.

For Salem Family Care, joining Pioneer means access to that infrastructure at a critical stage of growth. The practice has expanded quickly since opening in 2024, and Pioneer's revenue cycle management and administrative support are designed to sustain that growth without requiring the practice to sacrifice ownership or clinical autonomy.

“As we expand to provide care to a fourth county in Ohio, we could not think of a better group to do that with than Salem Family Care,” said Dr. Victoria DiGennaro, Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Physicians Network. “Their proven history of high-quality patient care while remaining physician owned and led is exactly the standard of group that Pioneer embodies, and they will be an excellent addition to our organization.”

What Stays the Same for Patients

Patients of Salem Family Care will see no disruption in their care, and Drs. Bagwell, Rousher, and Sevilla will continue in their current roles. The practice location is not changing, and medical records remain with the care team.

“As an independent primary care practice, we have to continue to successfully navigate the multi-faceted challenges of providing care to our patients in a complex modern medical system,” said Drs. Brianne Bagwell, JJ Rousher, and Mike Sevilla. “Therefore, Salem Family Care is very excited about the opportunity to join with a like-minded, industry-leading company such as Pioneer Physicians Network, and enhance our ability to provide innovative, affordable healthcare services with an empathetic approach to the people in our surrounding communities.”

Salem Family Care patients will receive a direct communication from their care team with details about the transition and answers to common questions.

About Pioneer Physicians Network

Pioneer Physicians Network is a physician-owned medical group dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered primary care throughout Northeast Ohio. With over 85 healthcare providers across 18 practice locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties, and expanding into Columbiana County in January 2027, Pioneer Physicians Network is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

About Salem Family Care

Salem Family Care is an independent, physician-owned primary care practice located in downtown Salem, Ohio. Founded in 2024 by Drs. Brianne Bagwell, Joseph Rousher, and Michael Sevilla and centered around the health and wellness of their patients and their families, the practice serves as a primary care home for patients of all ages across Salem, Columbiana County, and the surrounding region.

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