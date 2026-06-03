2026 Power Pull Nationals Returns to Hutchinson, Minnesota June 12-13 Featuring NTPA Grand National Competition

An International Harvester “Super Rooster” tractor launches down the track during NTPA Grand National competition at the Power Pull Nationals in Hutchinson, Minnesota. One of the sport’s most powerful machines, a multi-engine modified tractor, competes during NTPA Grand National action at the Power Pull Nationals. A Heavy Weight Super Semi truck competes before thousands of fans during the Power Pull Nationals in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

Two nights of elite NTPA Grand National Truck and Tractor Pulling featuring the nation’s top competitors at McLeod County Fairgrounds.

HUTCHINSON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HUTCHINSON, Minn. – The 2026 Power Pull Nationals will return to the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, Minnesota, on June 12-13, bringing two nights of NTPA Grand National truck and tractor pulling competition to fans from across the Midwest.The Power Pull Nationals has become one of the region's premier pulling events, featuring many of the top competitors and vehicles in professional truck and tractor pulling. Fans can experience the power, speed, and excitement of Grand National competition beginning at 7:00 p.m. each evening.The 2026 event will feature several of the National Tractor Pullers Association's premier divisions, including Multi-Engine Modified Tractors, Heavy Super Stock Diesel Tractors, Pro Stock Tractors, Diesel Super Stock 4x4 Trucks, Heavy Weight Super Semis, and additional Grand National classes.Held at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, the event attracts pulling enthusiasts, families, and motorsports fans from throughout Minnesota and neighboring states. Children ages 10 and under receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.Advance tickets passes are available at:Arnold’s Inc.: Alden, Glencoe, Kimball, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Martin, & WilmerNapa Auto Stores: Hutchinson, Glencoe, & New UlmMidwest Machinery: Howard Lake, Glencoe, & StewartFor tickets, event details, sponsorship opportunities, and camping information, visit www.powerpullnationals.com About Power Pull NationalsThe Power Pull Nationals is an annual NTPA Grand National truck and tractor pulling event held in Hutchinson, Minnesota. The event showcases elite competitors from across the country and delivers world-class motorsports entertainment to thousands of fans each year.

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