HIP Video Promo Presents: Woody Lissauer releases all new music video "No Kings"

Woody Lissauer's "No Kings": A Protest Anthem for Right Now

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It only takes one person to change the course of history, and that person may very well be Woody Lissauer. Considering himself an “artivist,” he recognizes that art, especially music, holds a special power to change hearts and minds. When something isn’t right, he’s not afraid to pick up a pen and a guitar and rally the citizens of the Earth to make the world a better place. Looking up to his father, a fellow music enthusiast with an extensive record collection and his own civil-rights themed radio show, Lissauer began his classical music training at 5 and was already writing songs by 9. After completing his BA in composition under jazz legend Hank Levy, he was quickly recruited to play full-time with some of the biggest touring bands in the Mid-Atlantic music scene, and he hasn’t stopped since.

By day, he is a founding member of Baltimore’s indie staple Cubic Feet, among many original-music projects. By night, he has found a lifelong home under the spotlight, from sharing stages with major touring acts and fronting original bands on the Chrysalis, A&M & Warner labels, to constant club work, developing a distinctive solo performance style built around intricate guitar work and original songwriting. “Artivism” is just one tiny part of an expansive musical repertoire spanning decades, including, but not limited to, punkified Russian bardskoy musik, poetic French ballads, and banjo-blazing folk and Tommy Emmanuel-style guitar explorations. Curious listeners can, and should, spend hours poring over his extensive and ever-imaginative discography, but for those coming upon him for the first time, “No Kings” is a great place to start.

Built upon the striking refrain “Once there was a dream, there would be no kings,” Lissauer’s latest single harkens back to the bold vision America was founded on, stepping up to question power, authority, and civic responsibility in modern-day democracy. Pulling threads from the nation’s core beliefs, from the goals that drove a relentless few to create the world they wanted to live in, to the scars they earned holding the lamp of freedom high, “No Kings” is less a pointed attack than a genuine, inspired expression of frustration, calling on people to reclaim the agency they fought so hard to have. Featuring Chuck Sabo, revered for his work with the Elton John and Tina Turner bands, alongside Myles Evans and guest singer Gordon Michaels, the “No Kings Choir” lifts every sentiment skyward, channeling the unshakable power of standing together when tyranny runs rampant. Lissauer doesn’t hesitate to let the world know how he, and many others, truly feel. There is no place for fascism in his America. “No kings but us!” they declare. “No kings at all!”

Lissauer also created the accompanying music video himself, drawing on decades of filmmaking and editing skills developed alongside his music career. Featuring a barrage of iconic American imagery turned on its head, stylized and twisted into an eerily familiar dystopian landscape, the weight of the moment sits heavy on the heart. In the opening seconds, a wrecking arrow slices through the Capitol building, crumbling its hallowed halls into shards, a stark reminder that the foundations this country was built upon could come falling, and fast. But beneath the unease lies the same fragile dream that opens the song, one that refuses to disappear completely. Carrying that dream forward into uncertain days, “No Kings” remains less a proclamation than a question, as people stand hand in hand, prevailing against the powers that continue to try to strike their constitution down.

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