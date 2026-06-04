The Dairy Alliance Supports Student-Athletes at the VHSL Track & Field State Championships

Fuels recovery with real dairy milk while keeping fans engaged all championship weekend long

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, will support student-athletes and fans at the VHSL Track & Field State Championships, taking place June 5–6, 2026 at Todd Stadium. During the championships, as part of its Milk's Got Gameinitiative, the organization will provide real dairy chocolate milk to student-athletes after each event to support athlete recovery and will engage attendees with branded giveaways throughout the weekend. Packed with high-quality protein, carbohydrates, and natural electrolytes, real dairy milk helps athletes rehydrate, rebuild muscle, and refuel after giving their all on the track."Track and field athletes push their bodies to the limit, and proper recovery is essential to their performance and well-being," said Farrah Newberry, CEO at The Dairy Alliance. "Real dairy milk is a natural fit for these athletes — it delivers the high-quality protein, carbohydrates, and electrolytes they need to rehydrate and rebuild muscle after competition. We're thrilled to be part of this championship weekend and to celebrate both the student-athletes and the Virginia dairy farm families who help fuel them."Chocolate milk for the event will be supplied by Maola, ensuring student-athletes have access to a great-tasting, nutrient-rich recovery option right when they need it most.Beyond athlete recovery, The Dairy Alliance will connect with fans, families, and participants across the venue — giving away free branded swag and spreading the word about the role real dairy milk plays in supporting an active lifestyle."We are incredibly appreciative of The Dairy Alliance for their continued support of our student-athletes and their presence at the VHSL Track & Field State Championships," said Ty Gafford, Executive Director of the Virginia High School League. "Having them on site providing chocolate milk to athletes is a meaningful way to support recovery, nutrition, and overall wellness during one of the most demanding championship events of the year. Their engagement with our schools, athletes, and fans helps elevate the championship experience while demonstrating a genuine commitment to high school athletics across Virginia. We are grateful for their partnership and the positive impact they continue to make for our student-athletes."Partnerships like this one reflect The Dairy Alliance's ongoing mission to connect dairy farm families with schools, athletes, and communities throughout the Southeast — and to showcase the benefits of real dairy milk for those who compete at the highest levels.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

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