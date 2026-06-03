Sea Lime Lures Launches New Lure for Father’s Day as a Gift for Fishing Dads

Sea Lime Lures Founder and Owner, Clint Owens, with his father and son Flying Phantom Fishing Lure

Tampa-based fishing gear company debuts lifelike lure design, blending advanced innovation with the tradition of making memories on the water.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Lime Lures , a Tampa-based fishing gear company known for its American-made craftsmanship and patented water-channel technology, has announced the expansion of its product line with the launch of its newest innovation, the Flying Phantom lure design from Sea Lime’s True Life series.The 8-inch, 1.4-ounce lure is engineered specifically for offshore trolling rather than casting, with a design targeted for pelagic gamefish including Mahi, Wahoo, Sailfish, and Tuna. Built with Sea Lime's patented water-channel technology, the lure routes water directly through the interior of the body to generate a fluid, lifelike swimming motion underwater.This product expansion builds directly upon Sea Lime's original flagship trolling lure line, which previously achieved industry-wide recognition by earning the prestigious Miami Boat Show New Product Innovation Award. Alongside its primary offshore lures, the Tampa Bay brand continues to manufacture a diverse portfolio of complementary marine equipment, including interchangeable lure inserts and portable boat storage bins, with every stage of the manufacturing and assembly process completed in the United States.The addition of the Flying Phantom design brings a fresh, dynamic edge to Sea Lime Lures’ signature collection of premium tackle and gear. Sea Lime's approach combines engineering precision with hands-on offshore experience, creating versatile tackle that appeals to both professional charter captains and recreational anglers.The inspiration for Sea Lime Lures is deeply rooted in family tradition, tracing back to the countless hours founder Clint Owens, his wife Bright, and his father spent tinkering, testing, and perfecting designs together. The new hyper-realistic series represents an evolution of that shared passion, pushing the boundaries of traditional lure design while honoring the bond that started it all.“Sea Lime started with my dad and me tinkering on the boat, and now I get to pass that down to my own kids,” said Clint Owens, Founder and Owner of Sea Lime Lures. “The Flying Phantom is our most realistic design yet, making it the perfect Father's Day gift to keep those three generations of fishing memories alive on the water.”Marking a new chapter for the company, the Flying Phantom is the first release in a highly anticipated series of hyper-realistic lure designs. Timed for the holiday, it serves as a premium Father’s Day gifting option for anglers looking to share unforgettable experiences and create lasting memories out on the water. The lifelike design offers a unique alternative for holiday shoppers seeking high-tier marine gear, making it an exclusive gift that stands out from standard retail items for any offshore enthusiast.“The new Flying Phantom lure combines Sea Lime's signature engineering precision with an incredibly lifelike appearance designed to fool the most cautious predatory gamefish,” added Owens. “Like all Sea Lime products, each new lure is rigorously tested on the water to ensure peak performance and reliability before it ever hits the market.”For shipping arrival in time for Father’s Day, orders for the new Flying Phantom lure must be placed by June 15th, 2026, for standard shipping across the United States. To learn more about the new Flying Phantom lure design or to browse Sea Lime’s full line of American-made fishing gear, visit https://sealimelures.com/shop/true-life-series/flying-phantom/ About Sea Lime Lures: Sea Lime Lures is a Tampa-based fishing gear company specializing in American-made lures and accessories. Founded in 2016 by Clint Owens and his wife Bright, the company is best known for its patented offshore trolling lure that simulates natural bait movement by channeling water through the lure itself. Sea Lime Lures is committed to building high-quality, Florida-made products for recreational and competitive anglers. Learn more at www.sealimelures.com

Sea Lime Lures - Shifting the Current

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.