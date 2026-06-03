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Highway 197 Bemidji project moves to stage 1B on June 4 (June 3, 2026

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BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that the Highway 197 corridor improvement project in Bemidji will move into Stage 1B on Thursday, June 4, weather permitting. As part of this transition, traffic will shift onto the newly constructed temporary lanes.

Motorists should plan for lane closures, reduced speeds, and expect delays during the traffic shift. The temporary lanes will carry single-lane traffic in each direction throughout Stage 1B.

This stage includes full reconstruction of the highway and the installation of a new roundabout at the Menards intersection. A regional truck detour will remain in place to support heavy vehicle traffic. Additional short-term detours for all motorists are planned later this summer during stages 1C and 1F; each is expected to last approximately two to three weeks.

For detailed staging information and detour maps, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy197-bemidji.

Stay connected

  • Join MnDOT staff at the weekly public meeting on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at MnDOT Headquarters, 3920 Hwy 2 W.
  • Visit the Highway 197 Bemidji project website for details, detour maps, weekly public meeting information, and to sign up for email updates.

Work zone safety reminders

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

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Highway 197 Bemidji project moves to stage 1B on June 4 (June 3, 2026

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