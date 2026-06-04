Couture on the Croisette: hiTechMODA Showcases International Designers During Cannes Film Festival Week

hiTechMODA Logo Divine Silk (Photo Credit: Cecile Rangheard) House of Zora (Photo Credit: Cecile Rangheard) Marc Defang (Photo Credit: Cecile Rangheard) House of Zora (Photo Credit: Cecile Rangheard)

The international fashion production platform presented designers Divine Silk, House of Zora, Marc Defang, House of Anastasia and Zaggaro,

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- hiTechMODA brought its global runway platform to the French Riviera with a fashion presentation in Cannes, France, staged during one of the world’s most watched cultural moments for film, fashion and international style.The presentation took place at the historic Carlton Cannes, a Belle Époque landmark on the Croisette long associated with cinema, glamour and red carpet history. Against that backdrop, hiTechMODA presented an international designer lineup featuring Divine Silk, House of Zora, Marc Defang, House of Anastasia and Zaggaro, placing emerging and established creative voices in a setting defined by Mediterranean elegance and global visibility. The Cannes event was positioned by hiTechMODA as part of its expanding international season, following the brand’s ongoing work to connect designers, models and creatives with major fashion audiences across the world.The evening blended runway presentation, luxury hospitality and Riviera atmosphere, with Charles Madelaine Champagne serving as sponsor. Guests were welcomed into a setting designed to reflect the intersection of fashion and film, with the presentation offering designers a platform to showcase their work in the same city where global media, celebrities, tastemakers and cultural leaders gather each year during Cannes Film Festival week.For hiTechMODA, the Cannes presentation marked another step in its international growth, extending the company’s footprint beyond New York and across fashion capitals and cultural destinations. The brand’s 2026 global calendar includes additional showcases in Tokyo (June 19th, 2026), New York (September 11th-12th, 2026), Milan (September 26th, 2026) and Paris (October 3rd, 2026), underscoring its continued commitment to creating opportunities for designers to present on high-profile stages and connect with broader audiences.Known for producing runway experiences that emphasize diversity, innovation and global access, hiTechMODA continues to build a platform where designers can be seen within polished, professionally produced environments. In Cannes, that mission took on a distinctly cinematic tone, pairing couture, craftsmanship and red-carpet energy in a presentation that celebrated both the artistry of fashion and the power of place.About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | FB: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

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