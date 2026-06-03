Why HartiSWIM, a British Swimwear Brand took Ocean Conservation to the global runway at Miami Swim Week

Harti Model wears the St James halterneck swimsuit featuring hand painted pop art on sustainable swimwear at Miami Swim Week The Shows

HartiSWIM uses fashion, music & art to challenge fast-fashion culture & raise awareness of ocean conservation on one of the world's largest swimwear stages.

We didn't just want to showcase a collection. We wanted to use fashion, music and art to engage people in a conversation about protecting our oceans.” — Dr Tessa Hartmann CBE - Creative Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when the fashion industry faces increasing scrutiny over waste, overconsumption and environmental impact, British luxury swimwear label HartiSWIM took an unconventional approach to sustainability at Miami Swim Week The Shows 2026.Rather than simply showcasing a new collection, the family-run British brand transformed its runway presentation into a platform for ocean conservation awareness, using fashion, music and art to engage a global audience in a conversation about protecting the world's oceans and rethinking our relationship with clothing.Presented at the Mondrian South Beach, HartiSWIM's immersive runway experience, Barbados After Dark, combined sustainable swimwear , wearable art, original music and environmental storytelling before an audience of international media, buyers, industry insiders and guests, while also reaching viewers worldwide via live stream.Founded by Creative Director Dr Tessa Hartmann CBE and contemporary artist Sascha "Harti" Hartmann, the brand has built its identity around a simple principle: fashion should not only look beautiful, it should have purpose."We believe fashion has a responsibility to be part of the solution," said Hartmann. "The industry has spent years encouraging consumers to buy more, wear less and move on to the next trend. We believe the future lies in creating pieces that people genuinely value, keep and wear for years. Sustainability is not just about fabrics; it's about changing behaviours."The collection itself was inspired by the colours and landscapes of Barbados, drawing from three original acrylic paintings created by Harti. Those artworks were transformed into vibrant swimwear, menswear and resortwear collections, creating what the brand describes as "wearable art" – pieces designed to transcend seasonal trends and encourage long-term ownership.Produced in Italy using luxurious recycled fibres derived from reclaimed plastic waste, the collection reinforced HartiSWIM's long-standing commitment to sustainable design and its "buy better, buy less" philosophy.However, it was the show's soundtrack that provided one of the evening's most unexpected moments.As part of its wider environmental mission, the brand commissioned and produced an original soundtrack entitled Don't Kill The Ocean, specifically created to accompany the runway presentation. Performed by H Collective – the family's creative music division – the score culminated in a live performance of Free The Blue , a song inspired by the growing crisis of ocean plastic pollution and the urgent need for collective action.The performance formed part of HartiSWIM's broader strategy of using culture and creativity to engage audiences with environmental issues that can often feel distant or inaccessible."Climate conversations don't only belong in policy papers and documentaries," Hartmann added. "Fashion, music and art have the power to reach people emotionally. If we can inspire even one person to think differently about their purchasing habits, their impact on the oceans or the role they can play in creating change, then we've achieved something meaningful."The presentation also highlighted another issue increasingly facing the fashion sector: the rise of disposable clothing culture. Industry estimates suggest that the equivalent of a truckload of clothing is discarded globally every second, while synthetic textiles continue to contribute significantly to microplastic pollution entering the marine environment.Against this backdrop, HartiSWIM's message was clear: sustainability should not mean compromising on luxury, creativity or aspiration. Instead, the brand argues that fashion can help drive more conscious consumer behaviour while continuing to support craftsmanship, innovation and economic growth.Alongside the swimwear collection, the show also introduced Harti Atelier, the brand's couture division, featuring handcrafted resortwear, statement eveningwear, bespoke millinery and Scottish-made cashmere wraps, demonstrating how craftsmanship and longevity can sit at the heart of a modern luxury business.The runway featured models of diverse ages, backgrounds and body types, reflecting the brand's belief that confidence, individuality and glamour should be accessible to everyone.As the lights dimmed on Miami Swim Week The Shows 2026, HartiSWIM delivered a message that extended far beyond the catwalk: that fashion can be a powerful force for storytelling, cultural engagement and environmental awareness.For this British brand, the future of fashion isn't simply about what people wear next season. It's about what kind of world those choices help create.ENDS JUNE 2026

The HartiSWIM 'Barbados After Dark' Runway Show at Miami Swim Week 2026

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