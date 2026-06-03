Motherhood Choice Award - Best Wearable Breast Pump

Momcozy Wins Best Wearable Breast Pump Award Reflecting Growing Demand in Hands-Free Breastfeeding Solutions

Receiving the Best Wearable Breast Pump award is a meaningful recognition of our mission to make motherhood easier through innovation” — Ellen Zhou

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global maternity and baby care brand Momcozy has been named Best Wearable Breast Pump at the Motherhood Choice Awards 2026, reinforcing its position as a trusted innovator in maternal care and highlighting the growing adoption of hands-free breastfeeding solutions among modern families.

Presented during the Motherhood Choice Awards 2026 Gala Dinner at Le Méridien Petaling Jaya on 28 May 2026, the award recognises brands that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and consumer trust across the parenting and family care industry.

The recognition comes as breastfeeding mothers increasingly seek solutions that fit around the realities of modern life. From balancing careers and family commitments to managing travel and daily responsibilities, today's mothers are looking for greater flexibility without compromising their breastfeeding goals. As a result, wearable breast pumps have emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories within maternal and baby care, offering mothers greater freedom, convenience, and confidence throughout their breastfeeding journey.

At the heart of Momcozy's success is its "Moms First" philosophy, which places mothers' real-world needs, experiences, and challenges at the centre of every product innovation. Rather than simply creating products, the brand focuses on developing practical solutions that support women through pregnancy, postpartum recovery, breastfeeding, and early parenthood.

This commitment is supported by a strong foundation of research, expert collaboration, and continuous consumer feedback. Momcozy works closely with International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs), maternal and child health professionals, healthcare practitioners, parenting educators, product engineers, and academic researchers to better understand the evolving needs of mothers and families. The brand also collaborates with healthcare institutions, research organisations, and universities to help ensure product development is informed by both scientific understanding and real-life parenting experiences.

By combining professional expertise with insights gathered from parents around the world, Momcozy continues to develop evidence-informed solutions that empower mothers to navigate parenthood with greater confidence and comfort. "Receiving the Best Wearable Breast Pump award is a meaningful recognition of our mission to make motherhood easier through innovation," said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. "Every product we develop begins with understanding the real challenges mothers face daily. This award reflects the trust that families place in Momcozy and motivates us to continue delivering solutions that support mothers at every stage of parenthood."

Today, Momcozy has evolved beyond wearable breast pumps into a comprehensive maternity and baby care ecosystem that includes nursing essentials, postpartum recovery products, baby feeding solutions, baby care products, and family wellness innovations. The brand's growing portfolio is designed to support families throughout every stage of the parenting journey, from pregnancy through early childhood.

Across Southeast Asia, families can purchase Momcozy products through the brand's official website, official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, as well as selected maternity, baby specialty, and retail outlets throughout the region. This expanding presence reflects the brand's commitment to making trusted maternal and baby care solutions more accessible to families wherever they choose to shop.

As awareness of maternal wellness, breastfeeding support, and postpartum care continues to grow across Southeast Asia, Momcozy remains committed to advancing innovation, collaborating with experts, and creating products that empower mothers to embrace parenthood with greater ease, freedom, and confidence.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million mothers across 80 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.