The Viennese Opera Ball Toasts 70 Years of Elegance in New York

Viennese Opera Ball Logo Daniel Serafin, Silvia Frieser, Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeline Thomas) Liudmila Konovalova (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeline Thomas) Angel Blue (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeline Thomas) Debutantes (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeline Thomas)

A night of white tie elegance and cultural diplomacy celebrated both the 70th Viennese Opera Ball and the 270th anniversary of Mozart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Viennese Opera Ball celebrated its 70th anniversary at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City with “A Magical Night, a Fairy Masquerade Ball,” transforming the evening into a masquerade ball for the very first time while commemorating 270 years of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Inspired by Mozart’s beloved opera The Magic Flute, the evening transported guests into a world of mystery and enchantment, celebrating Austrian cultural heritage through the elegance, pageantry, and romance long associated with the storied event.Held under the auspices of the U.S. Austrian Chamber of Commerce, and with Gala Chair Jean Shafiroff, President and Executive Director Silvia Frieser, Artistic Director Daniel Serafin and Ambassador of Austria to the United States H.E. Petra Schneebauer, the gala also recognized the 250th anniversary of the United States, celebrating the longstanding friendship and close ties between Austria and America.A highlight of the evening was the appearance of guests of honor and opera stars including two time Grammy Award-winner Angel Blue, two time Grammy nominee Lawrence Brownlee, Hera Hyesang Park, Adam Smith and Golda Zahra. The program also featured a special ballet performance by Liudmila Konovalova, principal dancer of the Vienna State Opera, and music by the Viennese Opera Ball Orchestra under the direction of concertmaster Maestro Rainer Sulzgruber. The celebrated presentation of the debutantes and their escorts, choreographed by Sandra Stockmayer of Dancing School Svabek, remained one of the evening’s most anticipated traditions. Among this year’s 16 debutantes were Miss New York Teen USA, Ginger Ragaishis, and Gabriela Ortega, whose grace and elegance beautifully embodied the Ball’s cherished traditions.With an international guest list spanning diplomacy, philanthropy and the arts, the evening once again affirmed the Viennese Opera Ball’s standing as one of New York’s most enduring cultural traditions. Guests enjoyed the Ball’s signature blend of ceremony and festivity, including formal dinner and dance, the Midnight Quadrille and late night dancing, as the 70th annual celebration paid homage to Austria’s musical legacy in grand style.To mark its 70th Anniversary, the Viennese Opera Ball in New York embraced the long-cherished Viennese tradition of presenting commemorative fans to the ladies of the Ball, unveiling a newly designed fan by Austrian artist Pablo Meier-Schomburg.Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Silvia Frieser, Daniel Serafin (Artistic Director), Petra Schneebauer (Austrian Ambassador to the United States), Juergen Czernohorszky (Executive City Councilor, Vienna), Thomas Schlesinger (Austrian Consul General New York), Susanne Keppler-Schlesinger (Director, Austrian Cultural Forum New York), Nicholas Harnik (President of the US Austrian Chamber of Commerce), Maribel Lieberman, Rebecca Seawright, Baroness Lulu Sezercan Dalkanat, Bibhu Mohapatra (Fashion Designer), Wolfgang Koechert, Thibaud Artur De La Villarmois, Ginger Ragaishis (Miss New York Teen USA), Juliet Ragaishis, Sandra Stockmayer, Roman Svabek, Irwin Trester, Sylvia Hemingway, Joseph Fichera, Agnieszka and Wiltold Balaban, Juliana Dancanet, Kristin Beattie, Laine Siklos, Suzanne Amini, Stephen and Debi Harnik, Noreen Donovan, Fer Da Silva, Nicole Chessin, Christopher Leake, Emily Mohr, Diana Bocsha, Gabriela Ortega, and Marie Mannix.Over the past 70 years, the Viennese Opera Ball of New York has proudly supported numerous charitable and cultural organizations, including Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, Carnegie Hall, Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, Feed Foundation, CARE, and SOS Children’s Villages. For the 70th anniversary, the Ball returned to its cultural roots with a renewed focus on preserving and promoting Austrian heritage in the United States, strengthening Austrian American relations, and supporting young musicians, emerging artists, and cultural initiatives in both countries. By fostering artistic excellence, preserving cultural heritage, and creating opportunities for young talent to develop and flourish, the Ball seeks to strengthen the enduring cultural dialogue between Austria and America and ensure the next generation of artists can continue to shape and elevate our shared cultural future.Partners of the 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball included: IMZ International Music + Media Centre, Operabase, ÖAG Austro-American-Society, Austrian Chinese Music Academy and New York Rotary Club International.Sponsors of the event included Swarovski, City of Vienna, Esterházy-Foundation, Austrian Airlines, and Erste Group Bank AG.Wine donors to the 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball included: Schödl, Schloss Gobelsburg, Esterházy, Grassl and Domäne Wachau.Dance studio partners included: Imperial Ballroom Dance Center, and Tanzschule Roman E. Svabek.Makeup services provided by dbora cosmetics.Donors to the 70th Annual Viennese Opera Ball included: Schloss Schönbrunn, Aïda, Round Hill Hotel & Villas, A.E. Köchert, Sharon Wilkes, Solo for Diamonds, Amata, Hotel Imperial Vienna, Mariebelle New York, Hotel Stefanie Vienna, Christian Fuchs, Lobmeyr, Carolina Herrera, Olivia La Bomba, NY Tango Academy, Bibhu Mohapatra, Oscar de la Renta, Iryna Sosnovska Photography, Krysti Vo. MD, Care, Bradford Portraits, Neuhaus, Brooklyn Astrology, Drs. Scott and Christine Rodeo, Trapp Family Lodge, German International School New York, Peter Thomas Roth, Zum Schwarzen Kameel, Svabek Dance Studio Vienna, Gmundner Lodge, X-Cursions in Motion, Guerlian Wellness Spa & Boutique, Swarovski, Austrian Airlines, Marienkron Health Resort, Figlmüller, Augarten Wien, Gail Monaghan, Mehlspeis Moments by Baumgartner, Kajal Perfumes Paris, Figlia Jewelry, Dr. Temt Skincare, Park Hotel Vienna, International Friends of Festival Verdi, Mandarin Oriental Vienna, Fer Da Silva, Chirstopher Brown President of the Board of GISNY, Riding Dinner Vienna, The Leo Grand Hotel Vienna, Madl, Pablo Meier Schomburg, Imperial Ballroom Dance Center, Tracie Martyn, Marlies Wagner, Hotel Krallerhof, Rogner Bad Blumau, Helga Wagner Palm Beach, Dolce & Gabbana, and Urth Caffe.About the Viennese Opera Ball:Since 1955, the Viennese Opera Ball in New York has been a representative of Vienna’s cultural legacy, elegance, and glamour in the Big Apple. The Ball operates as a cultural platform and builds bridges to connect present day New York City with 19th Century Vienna, and people of varying heritages, continents, and generations, to bring traditional glamour to the city that never sleeps.For more information, please visit: www.vienneseoperaball.com IG: @vienneseoperaball | FB: vienneseoperaball

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