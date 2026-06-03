CHARLOTTE'S MEET2MARRY BRINGS AUTHENTIC BLACK RELATIONSHIP STORYTELLING TO YOUTUBE

New Original Series from GMT Media Group Tops 46,000 Subscribers and 377,000 Views

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet2Marry, an original relationship reality series created by Mingo and Dionne Shaver, is now streaming on YouTube through Charlotte-based GMT Media Group. The show follows real people pursuing serious relationships and has quickly built a loyal and growing audience.

“When people tell you Charlotte isn’t a media market, 377,000 views say otherwise,” said Mingo Shaver, Creator and Executive Producer, Meet2Marry. “We built that audience one real conversation at a time, and it keeps growing. Major original content doesn’t have to come exclusively from Atlanta, Los Angeles, or New York, and Meet2Marry is making that case with real numbers.”

The series came out of a gap its creators kept noticing in reality television: the near absence of content centered on Black love and marriage that felt genuinely adult. Most dating shows are built around conflict and spectacle. Meet2Marry is built around conversations: about what people want, what they’re willing to work for, and what commitment actually looks like. Viewers tune in not just for the relationships on screen, but for what those relationships bring up: questions about communication, accountability, emotional maturity, and standards that audiences rarely get to see worked through honestly in this format.

Mingo Shaver, who created and executive produces the series, built Meet2Marry out of a conviction that the void wasn’t going to fill itself. Black adults who wanted to see honest, grounded stories about love and commitment on screen had been underserved for too long--not because the audience didn’t exist, but because no one was making the content for them. Shaver decided to be the one who did. Launching independently on YouTube gave the show the freedom to speak directly to that audience without compromise, and that audience responded. They now show up not just for the episodes but for the livestreams, reunions, and ongoing conversations the show generates around dating, relationships, and Black love. The comments section and live discussions have become part of the experience, with viewers debating relationship dynamics, calling out patterns they recognize, and sharing what the show has stirred up in their own lives.

The core audience is Black millennials and professionals and people who want to see themselves represented in a real way on screen and who are tired of relationship content that either ignores them or reduces them to a caricature. Meet2Marry has found that audience because it treats them like adults. The show doesn’t manufacture drama to fill time. It lets real people have real conversations and trusts the audience to find what’s worth watching in that.

Charlotte has been central to the project from the start. Shaver has been deliberate about building here, and Meet2Marry reflects that in its cast, its stories, and its ambition. The city has a large, engaged audience for this kind of content and a growing creative community, and the show has become one of the clearest examples of what independent Black-owned media can produce outside the traditional entertainment markets.

Dionne Shaver, who co-created the series and appears on camera, brings a professionalism and emotional grounding to the show that has become part of its identity. Her presence gives Meet2Marry a balance that purely host-driven formats often lack — someone who is invested in the outcome, not just moving the story along. Together, the Shavers have built something that feels less like a produced television show and more like an ongoing conversation that happens to have cameras in the room.

GMT Media Group is currently expanding the Meet2Marry franchise with additional seasons, live events, celebrity guest appearances, and relationship expert programming. The company’s longer-term plans include original podcasts, digital series, and network-level productions, all developed in Charlotte. The vision is to build GMT Media Group into a full-scale media company with ownership and authentic storytelling at its center — one that grows the Charlotte entertainment market at the same time it grows the brand.

Meet2Marry is an original relationship reality series produced by GMT Media Group, streaming on YouTube. Created by Mingo Shaver and Dionne Shaver, the show follows individuals genuinely searching for love, commitment, and marriage while exploring the challenges of modern dating. The series has amassed 46,000+ subscribers and 377,000+ views.

GMT Media Group is an independent media and entertainment company founded by Mingo Shaver and based in Charlotte, NC. The company produces original content including reality series, podcasts, live events, and digital programming focused on authentic storytelling and Black representation. For more information, visit www.gmtmediagroup.com.

Watch the official teaser https://youtu.be/_5GVgLlIbt0.

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For more information, visit www.meet2marry.co.

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